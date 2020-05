US 'would lose a war with China fought in the Pacific, is unable to defend Taiwan from an invasion and fears the Guam military base is at risk NOW', Pentagon sources warn

'Eye-opening' Pentagon war games revealed the US is vulnerable to China and an attack from the superpower would lead to the US 'suffering capital losses'

US defense sources told The Times that one Pentagon simulation based on the year 2030 resulted in the US being overwhelmed by the nation's force

Every US base in the Indo-Pacific Command region is considered to be at risk of attack now with the US island territory Guam a particular concern

Taiwan is the 'most volatile issue' between the two nations, sources said

A source said the Pentagon is developing more hypersonic weapons and arming marine units along China's seas with anti-ship missiles in preparation

The worrying analysis is expected to come to light in the Pentagon's 2020 China military power report this summer

Tensions between the US and China have escalated in recent months as the coronavirus pandemic has ravaged the globe

