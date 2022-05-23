What's new

US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan

Broccoli

Broccoli

FULL MEMBER
Jan 14, 2011
1,016
1
839
Country
Finland
Location
Finland
From now on it seems that west is taking harder attitude towards authoritarian countries and that change has been prompted by China's no-limit friend Russia with their Ukrainian invasion.

President Joe Biden said Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan, saying the burden to protect Taiwan is “even stronger’ after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It was one of the most forceful presidential statements in support of self-governing in decades.
Click to expand...
apnews.com

Biden: US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan

TOKYO (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan, saying the burden to protect Taiwan is "even stronger' after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
apnews.com apnews.com

I'm sure Xi will be sending "thank you" letter for Putin.
 
C

Chat SAMOSA

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 29, 2022
61
0
32
Country
India
Location
India
Poor Ukrainians have paid with their blood for Xi's lesson. Hopefully Xi will look for a legacy that's more benign
 
E

etylo

FULL MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
387
-5
529
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Chat SAMOSA said:
Poor Ukrainians have paid with their blood for Xi's lesson. Hopefully Xi will look for a legacy that's more benign
Click to expand...
You sick Indians stop insinuating that every world problem is because of China or Chinese leader. Your sick Indian Anti-China minds need to take psychotic drugs.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,943
-5
89,953
Country
China
Location
China
It's not the first time he said so... sometime we don't know who is to listen to and how US chain of command works, should we listen to US president? State departemnt or US military generals? They always speak against each other.

www.wsj.com

White House, Clarifying Biden Remark, Says Taiwan Policy Hasn’t Changed

The president, asked if the U.S. would come to Taiwan’s defense if China attacked, had said: "Yes, we have a commitment to do that.”
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com

www.bbc.com

US general defends 'secret' phone calls with China

Gen Mark Milley allegedly phoned Beijing to "reassure" them amid concern about President Trump.
www.bbc.com
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
6,159
-3
10,630
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
So he is saying that he cannot intervene in Ukraine against a weak russia but he promises he will intervene against a way powerful china??? Yeah ok we believe u 😂.
 
W

wahhab0202

MEMBER

New Recruit

May 14, 2022
33
0
48
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Damn!! This could lure some crazy mind in Taiwan to declare independence and set the region on fire.
I hope there conditions for this support, conditions that prevent Taiwan from proclaiming independency and armed confrontation with china.
 
Bengal71

Bengal71

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 21, 2018
2,725
-13
3,346
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Australia
Wood said:
Biden seems to be more hawkish than Trump in foreign policy affairs :o:
Click to expand...

He will be gone in the next election and Trump will be back. Trump is a very war averse president, as long as his country is making good money he doesn't care.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,943
-5
89,953
Country
China
Location
China
i want to see how fast...

War games suggest the US will lose fast if it confronts China over Taiwan
March.12 2021

The US Air Force simulated a war game against China last autumn, and the results were unsettling for Washington.

The US Air Force simulated a highly classified war game over Taiwan last year, and the way it ended unnerved America's military establishment.

The war game created a future scenario in which a Chinese biological-weapon attack could sweep through American bases and warships in the Indo-Pacific region.

The future confrontation would continue for more than a decade, likely ending with the US on the receiving end of a loss, according to the classified report published by Yahoo News.

The war game carried out by the US has leaked for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which spread to the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier and took the US Navy’s most important unit temporarily out of commision.

In the midst of war simulation, actual Chinese combat aircraft crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait in the direction of Taipei 40 times and carried out simulated attacks on the island. It was called “disturbing” by the Taiwan premier.

Amid escalating tension between Washington and Beijing, China’s air force released a video showing a bomb attack on the US Andersen Air Force Base on the US Pacific island of Guam.

The Chinese propaganda video was titled: “The god of war H-6K [bomber] goes on the attack!”

Just four days after President Joe Biden took office, China launched simulated missile attacks on the USS Roosevelt carrier.

On Tuesday, Phil Davidson, the top US admiral for Asia-Pacific, said the US military needs more long-range weaponry in the western Pacific, including ground-based arms.

“A wider base of long-range precision fires, which are enabled by all our terrestrial forces - not just sea and air but by land forces as well - is critically important to stabilize what is becoming a more unstable environment in the western Pacific,” Admiral Phil Davidson told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

Davidson cited enthusiasm by the Army and Marine Corps “to embrace some of the capabilities that the Navy and Air Force have already developed.”

The Biden administration has said the United States intends to compete with China’s growing influence and military strength in the Asia-Pacific. The Pentagon is carrying out a review of its strategy in the region.

Davidson cited enthusiasm by the Army and Marine Corps “to embrace some of the capabilities that the Navy and Air Force have already developed.”

www.trtworld.com

War games suggest the US will lose fast if it confronts China

The US Air Force simulated a war game against China last autumn, and the results were unsettling for Washington.
www.trtworld.com www.trtworld.com
 
Abid123

Abid123

FULL MEMBER
Jan 1, 2021
1,260
-4
1,730
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
Is this is a joke? US being the pussy it is did not even intervene to save Ukraine from Russia. But it is going to intervene against China?

The world's largest economy and most populous nation?

LMAO :rofl:
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 4, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Biden turns to China. China snubs US, says 'he who tied bell to the tiger must take it off'
2
Replies
19
Views
772
Menthol
Menthol
Hamartia Antidote
Ukrainian parliament expresses gratitude to Taiwan for support
Replies
3
Views
162
pak1234
P
beijingwalker
Chinese carrier sails through Taiwan Strait hours before Biden-Xi call
Replies
3
Views
413
Daniel808
Daniel808
F-22Raptor
China warned Japan may intervene militarily if it invades Taiwan
2 3 4 5
Replies
72
Views
4K
denel
denel
beijingwalker
Yellen Says U.S. Would Use Sanctions If China Invaded Taiwan
Replies
4
Views
177
kingQamaR
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom