What's new

US women arrested in Sydney with golden gun in luggage

大汉奸柳传志

大汉奸柳传志

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 27, 2015
3,291
-22
5,340
Country
China
Location
China
Gun
IMAGE SOURCE,AUSTRALIAN BORDER FORCE
Image caption,
The 28-year-old faces up to 10 years in jail
By George Wright
BBC News

A US woman has been arrested in Australia after a 24-carat gold-plated gun was found in her luggage.
The woman, who has not been identified, arrived in Sydney from Los Angeles and did not have a permit for the firearm, the Australian Border Force (ABF) said.
She could face up to 10 years in jail.
Photos released by the ABF showed an airport scan of the woman's luggage, revealing the firearm inside her bag. A second photo showed the handgun after the bag was opened.
In a statement, an ABF official said that sophisticated detection technology had helped stop a dangerous weapon from entering the country.
"Time and time again, we have seen just how good ABF officers are at targeting and stopping illegal, and highly dangerous, goods from crossing Australia's border," ABF Commander Justin Bathurst said.

Officials said the 28-year-old woman was charged and appeared before the Downing Centre Local Court on Monday, where she received bail.
She could also face the cancellation of her visa and removal from Australia, pending the outcome of the court proceedings.
Airline passengers on domestic flights in the US can travel with firearms in a checked bag when they are unloaded and locked in a hard-sided case. Travellers must also tell airline representatives that they intend to travel with the weapon during check-in.
But in 2022, record number of firearms was confiscated from US airport passengers. A total of 6,301 guns were taken at checkpoints as of mid-December, the transportation Security Administration (TSA) said.
By contrast, Australia has some of the most comprehensive firearm laws in the world. They were enacted after 35 people were killed in 1996 by a gunman in Tasmania.
In the wake of the attack, all automatic and semi-automatic weapons were outlawed, and some 600,000 weapons were surrendered as part of a mandatory government buyback scheme.

Gun
IMAGE SOURCE,AUSTRALIAN BORDER FORCE
Image caption,
A scan of the woman's luggage revealed the firearm inside


www.bbc.com

US women arrested in Sydney with golden gun in luggage

The 24-carat gold-plated weapon was found in the woman's luggage after flying from Los Angeles.
www.bbc.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Singapore Changi Airport to trial autonomous UK tech for luggage unloading
Replies
2
Views
278
Mista
Mista
dexter
Are the Guns of John Wick 4 actually effective?
Replies
0
Views
480
dexter
dexter
Nan Yang
Aukus fallout: as US-China tensions grow, Australians reveal mixed feelings about nuclear submarine pact
Replies
7
Views
709
Zsari
Zsari
Viet
Big Growth: 4 Airlines Now Operate 12 Australia-Vietnam Routes
Replies
0
Views
97
Viet
Viet
大汉奸柳传志
King Charles III won't appear on new Australian bank notes
Replies
0
Views
382
大汉奸柳传志
大汉奸柳传志

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom