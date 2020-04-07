What's new

US withdrawal in Afghanistan up to 44% complete

G

Gangetic

FULL MEMBER
Oct 25, 2018
448
0
778
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1622574730620.png


WASHINGTON

The process to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan by September is up to 44% complete, Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday.

The military gave the range between 30 -44% due to security concerns amid the pullout. CENTCOM said 300 C-17 cargo planes of material have departed Afghanistan while 13,000 pieces of equipment have been marked for destruction.

An additional military facility has been handed over to Afghan forces in the past week, bringing the total to six. CENTCOM said it expected "additional transfers of bases and military assets in the future" to bolster Afghan forces.

CENTCOM has been providing weekly updates on the process to meet US President Joe Biden's commitment to end the US's longest war by Sept. 11.

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/us-withdrawal-in-afghanistan-up-to-44-complete-military/2260877
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Dazzler
MBT Modernization Program – A Step In The Right Direction
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
143
Views
24K
Sidacca
S
maximuswarrior
Why is the US deep state trying to make a comeback to Pakistan after breaking relations?
Replies
9
Views
1K
jupiter2007
jupiter2007
scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
4
Views
1K
Globenim
G
Shahzaz ud din
Murder of a president: How India and the UN mucked up completely in Afghanistan
Replies
1
Views
705
Sinnerman108
Sinnerman108
fatman17
Army in India & Frontier Warfare 1914-1939
Replies
1
Views
507
Indus Pakistan
Indus Pakistan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom