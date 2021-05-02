US Withdrawal From Afghanistan Means India, China and Russia Need To Cooperate

Thewire.in that screams disinformation lab.. Why are such garbage sources even posted here. The initiative has already been seized by Pakistan and Turkey who have everything under control and all these natiions mentioned haven't said a bip. There will be talks in Istanbul between Turkey, Pakistan, Taliban and Afghan gov't exclusively and I assure anyone here if things get out of hand Pakistan and Turkey will put troops on the ground themselves or Pakistan annexing Afghanistan. Waste of time article