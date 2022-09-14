US will lose China tech war if 5G, AI, microchip ‘core’ fronts are not fortified, report warns
- Years between 2025 and 2030 to be critical, and the US must take action on three fronts or lose, first Special Competitive Studies Project report says
- ‘We only have one budget cycle to get this right,’ SCSP chief Ylli Bajraktari tells Defence Writers Group event
The working of a wearable AI-powered bionic hand being demonstrated at a tech conference in Chinese capital Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
The US could lose the new technology competition to China if it does not take dramatic action on three core fronts soon, a new report has warned.
The years between 2025 and 2030 would be a critical time window for the new tech arms race, in which Beijing might win the edge if its plans work out, according to the report by the Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP), founded by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt.
“We only have one budget cycle to get this right,” SCSP chief Ylli Bajraktari told a Defence Writers Group event earlier.
