US will copy China's economic model

but you know what’s odds China has more total debt than US relative to its gdp .Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
However in the case of USA it won't work.
Biden may paint a rosy picture of V shaped recovery but it in fact heading for economic collapse.
Face the fact, US Government is fudging the real number.
Americans are already in a midst of hyperinflation and if the tariff of essential imported items are not lifted soon, it can only get worst.
Made in USA means Americans will have to pay much higher prices.
it is estimated that 80% Americans are living from paycheck to paycheck.
Most of them cannot even afford to raise USD1000 during an emergency.
American dream is shattered.
USA is dying a slow death due to massive debt.
Massive account deficits are unsustainable.
Stop dreaming and being duped by administration after administration.
China is NOT the problem.
Americans living beyond their means is.
Really.but you know what’s odds China has more total debt than US relative to its gdp .
Also it’s apparent you have zero idea of how macro economics actually work