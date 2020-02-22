What's new

US will copy China's economic model

CAPRICORN-88

CAPRICORN-88

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

However in the case of USA it won't work.
Biden may paint a rosy picture of V shaped recovery but it in fact heading for economic collapse.
Face the fact, US Government is fudging the real number.

Americans are already in a midst of hyperinflation and if the tariff of essential imported items are not lifted soon, it can only get worst.
Made in USA means Americans will have to pay much higher prices.
it is estimated that 80% Americans are living from paycheck to paycheck.
Most of them cannot even afford to raise USD1000 during an emergency.
American dream is shattered.

USA is dying a slow death due to massive debt.
Massive account deficits are unsustainable.

Stop dreaming and being duped by administration after administration.

China is NOT the problem.

Americans living beyond their means is. :coffee:
 
M

Mk-313

but you know what’s odds China has more total debt than US relative to its gdp .

Also it’s apparent you have zero idea of how macro economics actually work
 
never gonna happen. two big perquisites to make the China model work are:
1. a debt free government.
2. A DISCIPLINED POPULATION!

none of those prerequisites have been met by the u.s. and they never will be met by the u.s.
 
Of course many esp. Americans are dismayed to discover that China economic model as a socialist nation is doing so well.

Example: We don't see homeless Chinese living in tents in cities nor hungry folks lining up in food banks up to 4 km. But such scenes are normal in USA today.

Many living in USA are duped into thinking that all is well in USA and life will return to normal after the pandemic.
 
