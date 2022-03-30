What's new

US welcomes tripartite summit between Egypt, UAE, and Israel in Sharm El-Sheikh

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
8,138
-9
13,476
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of

US welcomes tripartite summit between Egypt, UAE, and Israel in Sharm El-Sheikh​

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said: "We welcome the trilateral summit between Egypt, the UAE, and Israel held in Sharm el-Sheikh."
179779-768x430.jpg

The US State Department welcomed the tripartite summit that gathered the leaders of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Israel on Tuesday in Sharm El Sheikh.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said: “We welcome the trilateral summit between Egypt, the UAE, and Israel held in Sharm el-Sheikh.”

During a State Department news conference, Price added: “: “We are in regular contact with the governments participating in the summit, which is another example of what is possible in the normalization of relations.”

“Our relationship with Egypt is one that we appreciate, and we appreciate Cairo’s relations with Israel and the UAE,” he said.

Price added: “We will continue to consult with partners in the region and beyond to support efforts to advance lasting peace and work to deepen our diplomatic relations with the Palestinians,”

On Tuesday, the leaders of Egypt, the UAE, and Israel held a summit in the Sharm El-Sheikh resort. A presidential statement said the three leaders held talks “on the repercussions of global developments, especially with regard to energy, market stability and food security.”

The meeting discussed “strengthening relations between countries and the importance of cooperation, coordination and consultation in order to meet the region’s development and stability aspirations, energy security and stability in world markets, as well as a number of regional and international issues and developments of mutual interest,” the official WAM news agency reported.

 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
8,138
-9
13,476
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Egyptian representative insisted that these meetings are not ment to form any kind of military alliance and/or front against any of the regional countries. But, one has to Ask, bro, you are playing in the field of our enemies so how can you announce neutrality? It was a welcomed announcement but still playing for the enemy.

Qatari authorities on the other hand announced that IRGC of Iran is an integral part of Iranian armed forces. My respect to this country despite all the odds and differences that we had in case of Syrian conflict.

Not to mention that this meeting was to remain Hidden, a whistleblower spilled the beans. Goes to just show that how bothered the leaders of Egypt were, because of being forced into holding this meeting.
 
A

AlbastiLeGrand

MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 24, 2022
34
0
9
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Muhammed45 said:

US welcomes tripartite summit between Egypt, UAE, and Israel in Sharm El-Sheikh​

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said: "We welcome the trilateral summit between Egypt, the UAE, and Israel held in Sharm el-Sheikh."
View attachment 828617
The US State Department welcomed the tripartite summit that gathered the leaders of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Israel on Tuesday in Sharm El Sheikh.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said: “We welcome the trilateral summit between Egypt, the UAE, and Israel held in Sharm el-Sheikh.”

During a State Department news conference, Price added: “: “We are in regular contact with the governments participating in the summit, which is another example of what is possible in the normalization of relations.”

“Our relationship with Egypt is one that we appreciate, and we appreciate Cairo’s relations with Israel and the UAE,” he said.

Price added: “We will continue to consult with partners in the region and beyond to support efforts to advance lasting peace and work to deepen our diplomatic relations with the Palestinians,”

On Tuesday, the leaders of Egypt, the UAE, and Israel held a summit in the Sharm El-Sheikh resort. A presidential statement said the three leaders held talks “on the repercussions of global developments, especially with regard to energy, market stability and food security.”

The meeting discussed “strengthening relations between countries and the importance of cooperation, coordination and consultation in order to meet the region’s development and stability aspirations, energy security and stability in world markets, as well as a number of regional and international issues and developments of mutual interest,” the official WAM news agency reported.

Click to expand...

However, Jordan’s king abdullah has not attended this tripartite meeting, and instead has visited the Gaza Strip in solidarity with Palestine
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

The SC
Saudi Crown Prince Meets with Egyptian President in Sharm el-Sheikh
Replies
6
Views
460
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq
Battlion25
US envoy to visit UAE, Turkey, Egypt to discuss Ethiopia conflict -State Dept
Replies
6
Views
389
Battlion25
Battlion25
Falcon29
Shooting at Negev Summit in Israel, reports of up to 5 killed
2 3
Replies
35
Views
841
sammuel
sammuel
Titanium100
Qatar and UAE leaders run into each other for first time since Gulf crisis ended in the winter olympics
2 3
Replies
32
Views
994
Knockingdoors
K
beijingwalker
US says 'troubled' by Assad visit to ally UAE
Replies
9
Views
336
Madni Bappa
Madni Bappa

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom