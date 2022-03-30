US welcomes tripartite summit between Egypt, UAE, and Israel in Sharm El-Sheikh​

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said: "We welcome the trilateral summit between Egypt, the UAE, and Israel held in Sharm el-Sheikh."The US State Department welcomed the tripartite summit that gathered the leaders of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Israel on Tuesday in Sharm El Sheikh.State Department spokesperson Ned Price said: “We welcome the trilateral summit between Egypt, the UAE, and Israel held in Sharm el-Sheikh.”During a State Department news conference, Price added: “: “We are in regular contact with the governments participating in the summit, which is another example of what is possible in the normalization of relations.”“Our relationship with Egypt is one that we appreciate, and we appreciate Cairo’s relations with Israel and the UAE,” he said.Price added: “We will continue to consult with partners in the region and beyond to support efforts to advance lasting peace and work to deepen our diplomatic relations with the Palestinians,”On Tuesday, the leaders of Egypt, the UAE, and Israel held a summit in the Sharm El-Sheikh resort. A presidential statement said the three leaders held talks “on the repercussions of global developments, especially with regard to energy, market stability and food security.”The meeting discussed “strengthening relations between countries and the importance of cooperation, coordination and consultation in order to meet the region’s development and stability aspirations, energy security and stability in world markets, as well as a number of regional and international issues and developments of mutual interest,” the official WAM news agency reported.