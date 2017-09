What we are probably looking at is a sanctions regime for Pakistan in the next 6 months to 6 years -- difficult to tell when -- but any casual observer makes that observation and there is no serious contrarian view.



However for more importantly:



Smaller question: Will it be of any help to the Afghan problem: probably not -- it may actually result in a slightly more (or less) miserable condition for the Afghans



Bigger question: Will it change the calculation of Pakistan vis-a-vis Afghanistan over the long haul? probably not, the problem of Afghanistan/Pakistan is structural as I've stated here before.



Even bigger question: Will it save the Afghan regime from further collapse? difficult to say but in all likelihood there will be little impact -- Afghanistan will be made and unmade by the Afghan elites' choices.

