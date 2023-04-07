US weapons left in Afghanistan used by TTP, Baloch separatists for militancy in Pakistan: Report : April 2023 .

US weapons left in Afghanistan being used by TTP, Baloch separatists for militancy in Pakistan: ReportApril 07, 2023A report by an international media outlet has said that the US weapons left in Afghanistan are being used by banned Tahreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Baloch separatist groups for militancy in Pakistan.The report by Radio Free Europe says the US while pulling out from Afghanistan left behind military equipment and weapons worth seven billion dollars which later boosted the military capabilities of the banned militant groups in Pakistan.The RFERL report rejected Kabul's claims that TTP was not using Afghan soil against Pakistan as the presence of TTP, ISKP and other terrorist groups in Afghanistan was an undeniable reality.The report added that using the US weapons and equipment, both the TTP and Baloch separatist groups were waging insurgencies against the government in Pakistan, which has witnessed a surge in violence over the past two years.Experts say armed groups have obtained advanced weapons and equipment like M16 machine guns and M4 assault rifles, night-vision goggles, and military communication gear left by the US troops while departing Afghanistan.