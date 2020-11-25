Federal Communications Commission rejects petition from telecoms firm asking it to reconsider the designation

The declaration bars US businesses from tapping an US$8.3 billion government fund to buy equipment from companies like ZTE and Huawei

US watchdog affirms China’s ZTE poses national security threat FCC refuses to reconsider declaration stopping US firms from tapping US$8.3 billion fund to buy equipment from the telecoms company.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on Tuesday it had rejected a petition from ZTE Corp asking the agency to reconsider its decision designating the Chinese company as a US national security threat to communications networks.The FCC announced in June it had formally designated Chinese’s Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE as threats, a declaration that bars US firms from tapping an US$8.3 billion government fund to purchase equipment from the companies.ZTE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.