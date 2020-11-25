- Federal Communications Commission rejects petition from telecoms firm asking it to reconsider the designation
- The declaration bars US businesses from tapping an US$8.3 billion government fund to buy equipment from companies like ZTE and Huawei
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on Tuesday it had rejected a petition from ZTE Corp asking the agency to reconsider its decision designating the Chinese company as a US national security threat to communications networks.
The FCC announced in June it had formally designated Chinese’s Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE as threats, a declaration that bars US firms from tapping an US$8.3 billion government fund to purchase equipment from the companies.
ZTE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
US watchdog affirms China’s ZTE poses national security threat
FCC refuses to reconsider declaration stopping US firms from tapping US$8.3 billion fund to buy equipment from the telecoms company.
www.scmp.com