Aren't you tired of posting the same warning for the last FIVE years?



These pointless warnings started in the Obama Administration.



Nothing ever comes from these Freedom of Navigation Patrols.

"August 15, 2013– USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG-54) patrols the Philippines Sea.[4]



May 21, 2015– US P-8A Poseidon conducts an overflight of Fiery Cross Reef.[5]



October 27, 2015– USS Lassen (DDG-82) transits within 12 nautical miles of Subi Reef and Mischief Reef.[6]



January 30, 2016– USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG-54) transits within 12 nautical miles of Triton Island in the Paracel Islands.[7]



May 10, 2016– USS William P. Lawrence (DDG-110) transits within 12 nautical miles of Fiery Cross Reef in the Spratly Islands.[8]



October 21, 2016– USS Decatur (DDG-73) transits near Triton Island and Woody Island in the Paracel Islands.[9] Although this was not within the 12 nautical mile boundaries of each island, it did contest the excessive baseline claims by China.[10]



January 20, 2017– Formal end of Barack Obama's presidency with inauguration of President Donald Trump"

