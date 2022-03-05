What's new

US warns Pakistan of Ukraine war consequences

"WASHINGTON / ISLAMABAD: The United States said on Friday it had informed Pakistan the war in Ukraine could have both regional and global consequences, even as the Foreign Office objected to the issuance of a press release by a group of 23 envoys earlier this week, saying the move was undiplomatic.

“We have briefed the government of Pakistan on the impact that Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine could have on regional and global security,” a US State Department spokesperson told Dawn when asked to respond to these developments."
https://www.dawn.com/news/1678353#:~:text=WASHINGTON / ISLAMABAD: The,to these developments.
 
Pakistan has been facing these consequences since they defeated the soviet. Threaten Pakistan with something new. you cheated Pakistan after soviet defeat. You took all befits n losses were taken by Pakistan. It was like two partners in business. All loses goes to one partner and profit goes to other one. It was you betrayed and it was you who Abandoned Pakistan. Leave Pakistan alone. You keep carry on your war business. We are tired of those wars. This time we not going to clean your mess and not gona take the title of villain.
 

