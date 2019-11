So now that Pakistan does not look towards US for aid or anything else and we just want a normal relationship based on trust, respect and mutual benefits, they are saying hey lets forget all that, we can give grants? Question is when your model didnt help Pakistan the past 50 years and we have been nose diving not just economically but also politically and on top of that US did not left a stone un turned to embarrass Pakistan why on earth would we want to look again at the US model? I'll say thanks but no thanks.

Some one would be wise to remind Ms Wells those famous words from President Trump:

"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"

