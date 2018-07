That was bound to happen. Remember they said IK is a Taliban sympathizer and thus US was understood to come up with strict measures against him or his government.



But wait, they also said IK is a Israel stooge, that it is US and EU conspiracy to take over Pakistan and that is why they want their man Imran to run the affairs in country. Stupid dumb media!!





On a serious note, yes US will try and put IK and his gov. under pressure from the very start. It is a test of IK and his team, the way they manage to come out of it will really set the tone for next five years and may be, the country's future in general. I see some friendly nations coming up with some soft loans and grants to pull us out of this mess and then hard work, dedication, chasing and bringing back the looted money to be the solution. It wont be easy but why else we elected them? I did because i knew only HE will at least sincerely try to get this done.

