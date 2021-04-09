What's new

US warns China over moves on Philippines, Taiwan

Pinoy

Pinoy

FULL MEMBER
May 14, 2013
515
1
761
April 8, 2021

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday (Apr 7) warned China against what the Philippines and Taiwan see as increasingly aggressive moves, reminding Beijing of Washington's obligations to its partners.

"An armed attack against the Philippines' armed forces, public vessels or aircraft in the Pacific, including in the South China Sea, will trigger our obligations under the US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

"We share the concerns of our Philippine allies regarding the continued reported massing of PRC maritime militia near the Whitsun Reef," Price said, referring to the People's Republic of China.

More than 200 Chinese boats were first spotted on Mar 7 at Whitsun Reef, around 320 kilometres west of Palawan Island in the contested South China Sea, although many have since scattered across the Spratly Islands.

China, which claims almost the entirety of the resource-rich sea, has refused weeks of appeals by the Philippines to withdraw the vessels, which Manila says unlawfully entered its exclusive economic zone.

Tensions have also risen with Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of China, with the self-governing democracy on Wednesday reporting that 15 more of the mainland's planes crossed into the island's air defence zone.

Price voiced "concern" about the Chinese moves, saying: "The United States maintains the capacity to resist any resort to force or other forms of coercion that would jeopardise the security or the social or economic system of the people on Taiwan."

He was using language from the Taiwan Relations Act, under which the United States is obliged to provide the island with the means to defend itself against Beijing.

President Joe Biden has vowed a robust defence of allies and, in a rare point of continuity with his predecessor Donald Trump, has supported strong pushback against Chinese assertiveness.

Source: AFP/ec
 
kankan326

kankan326

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 7, 2011
2,964
-4
7,693
Country
China
Location
China
Pinoy said:
"An armed attack against the Philippines' armed forces, public vessels or aircraft in the Pacific, including in the South China Sea, will trigger our obligations under the US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty,"
Click to expand...
US can not win a war with China if the war is in the west Pacific Ocean. And US knows it. Empty warning.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

aziqbal
Taiwan says may shoot down Chinese drones in South China Sea
Replies
14
Views
324
Han-Tang
Han-Tang
Hamartia Antidote
Biden's message to Beijing: Don't expect U.S. to ease up over South China Sea and Taiwan
Replies
0
Views
150
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
RedHulk
China Sends 8 Military Planes into Taiwan Airspace; Analysts See Move as Warning to US and Others
Replies
0
Views
608
RedHulk
RedHulk
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
US declassifies its strategy to use India against China
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
147
Views
7K
shanlung
shanlung
beijingwalker
'China is at war with US' Urgent warning issued by panicked US politician
Replies
6
Views
779
KAL-EL
KAL-EL

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom