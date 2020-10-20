US ''war-on-terror'' an inspiration for recent persecution of uyghers in China

Roberts, who has carried out 25 years of field research in Uighur communities in Xinjiang, Kazakhstan and Turkey, deconstructs how the “terrorism” label was appropriated after 9/11 to explain violent acts of resistance in Xinjiang. The claims had little evidence to support them but, in 2002, as part of diplomatic horse-trading to secure China’s acceptance of the “global war on terror”, the US publicly endorsed Beijing’s claims that an essentially unheard-of militant group known as the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement had a role in violence in Xinjiang. Although the primary driver for the campaign is Beijing’s longstanding desire to assimilate the Uighurs, the justification and inspiration for its most recent drastic escalation can be found in the US-led war on terror, Roberts writes. In 2014, Xinjiang’s Communist party boss Zhang Chunxian launched a “people’s war on terror” that was escalated in 2016 by the arrival of Chen Quanguo, a hardliner. The use of the terrorist label in Xinjiang is especially fraught. While a handful of apparently premeditated attacks have been documented, the vast majority of incidents fit more easily as spontaneous violence sparked by locally motivated grievances.
