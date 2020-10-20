US ''war-on-terror'' an inspiration for recent persecution of uyghers in China

Although the primary driver for the campaign is Beijing’s longstanding desire to assimilate the Uighurs ,

Subscribe to read | Financial Times News, analysis and comment from the Financial Times, the worldʼs leading global business publication

Roberts, who has carried out 25 years of field research in Uighur communities in Xinjiang, Kazakhstan and Turkey, deconstructs how the “terrorism” label was appropriated after 9/11 to explain violent acts of resistance in Xinjiang