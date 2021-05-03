What's new

US vows to defend Philippines

aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
3,407
9
5,452
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
US vows to defend Philippines after Beijing ‘chases off’ warship

Richard Lloyd Parry, Asia Editor
Tuesday July 13 2021, 12.01am, The Times
China was angered by the USS Benfold — pictured in 2016 — sailing close to the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea

China was angered by the USS Benfold — pictured in 2016 — sailing close to the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea
AP/BORG WONG
The United States warned it would defend the Philippines against any attack as Beijing boasted of chasing away a US warship from islands it claims in the South China Sea.

The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, gave the warning yesterday on the fifth anniversary of an international court ruling that dismissed Chinese claims to ownership of the South China Sea. It was issued as a naval destroyer, the USS Benfold, sailed close to the Paracel Islands in a symbolic rejection of Beijing’s claim to sovereignty over the area.

www.thetimes.co.uk

US vows to defend Philippines after Beijing ‘chases off’ warship

The United States warned it would defend the Philippines against any attack as Beijing boasted of chasing away a US warship from islands it claims in the South China Sea.The US secretary of state
www.thetimes.co.uk www.thetimes.co.uk
 
G

Globenim

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2011
3,049
-4
5,194
Country
China
Location
Thailand
Like the last time the U.S. terror regime has vown to terrorize China and disrespect Chinas sovereignty some years ago with nothing to show?
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
3,407
9
5,452
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Globenim said:
Like the last time the U.S. terror regime has vown to terrorize China and disrespect Chinas sovereignty some years ago with nothing to show?
Click to expand...
South China Sea does not belong to China just like the Persian Gulf doesn't belong to Persia its just the name

if countries try and break international law then there is consequences

China thinks it can bully its smaller neighbours and do Genocide on its citizens

China think its ok to kill journalist who criticise China

this doesnt sit well with free and fair people
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

aziqbal
Philippines vows to continue maritime exercises in South China Sea
Replies
12
Views
172
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Vanguard One
US warns China it stands behind South China Sea ruling, Philippine defence
Replies
7
Views
195
GumNaam
GumNaam
Pinoy
US warns China over moves on Philippines, Taiwan
Replies
6
Views
350
Beast
B
U
Philippines’ foreign minister to China: ‘get the f--- out’
Replies
0
Views
128
Uncensored
U
Viet
Vietnam, Philippines fortify South China Sea bases
Replies
14
Views
729
waz
waz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom