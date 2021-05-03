US vows to defend Philippines after Beijing ‘chases off’ warship
Richard Lloyd Parry, Asia Editor
Tuesday July 13 2021, 12.01am, The Times
China was angered by the USS Benfold — pictured in 2016 — sailing close to the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea
AP/BORG WONG
The United States warned it would defend the Philippines against any attack as Beijing boasted of chasing away a US warship from islands it claims in the South China Sea.
The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, gave the warning yesterday on the fifth anniversary of an international court ruling that dismissed Chinese claims to ownership of the South China Sea. It was issued as a naval destroyer, the USS Benfold, sailed close to the Paracel Islands in a symbolic rejection of Beijing’s claim to sovereignty over the area.
Richard Lloyd Parry, Asia Editor
Tuesday July 13 2021, 12.01am, The Times
China was angered by the USS Benfold — pictured in 2016 — sailing close to the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea
AP/BORG WONG
The United States warned it would defend the Philippines against any attack as Beijing boasted of chasing away a US warship from islands it claims in the South China Sea.
The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, gave the warning yesterday on the fifth anniversary of an international court ruling that dismissed Chinese claims to ownership of the South China Sea. It was issued as a naval destroyer, the USS Benfold, sailed close to the Paracel Islands in a symbolic rejection of Beijing’s claim to sovereignty over the area.
US vows to defend Philippines after Beijing ‘chases off’ warship
The United States warned it would defend the Philippines against any attack as Beijing boasted of chasing away a US warship from islands it claims in the South China Sea.The US secretary of state
www.thetimes.co.uk