US vows to defend Philippines

Globenim said: Like the last time the U.S. terror regime has vown to terrorize China and disrespect Chinas sovereignty some years ago with nothing to show? Click to expand...

South China Sea does not belong to China just like the Persian Gulf doesn't belong to Persia its just the nameif countries try and break international law then there is consequencesChina thinks it can bully its smaller neighbours and do Genocide on its citizensChina think its ok to kill journalist who criticise Chinathis doesnt sit well with free and fair people