US vaccinates 70% of its population amid surge in infection and hospitalizations

The US reached Biden's goal of vaccinating 70% of its population a month late. The country is seeing a surge in infections and hospitalizations, fueled by the delta variant. Follow DW for the latest.

Date 03.08.2021


The United States reached President Joe Biden's goal of administering at least one dose to 70% of its population on Monday, almost a month late. Authorities are still struggling with anti-vaccination campaigns and misinformation in several regions of the US.

Vaccination numbers are notably low in conservative parts of the country, especially in the South and Midwestern states.

The White House has yet to reach its other goal of fully vaccinating 165 million adults, which it had also sought to do by July 4, the country's Independence Day. Current numbers are short by about 8.5 million.

Meanwhile, the US is battling a surge in delta variant infections. New cases have increased by almost six times over the past months, as hospitalizations spike across the country to levels that were seen last summer.

The director of the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) said hospital admissions had increased 41% and deaths are around 300 per day.

COVID hospitalizations in Louisiana and Florida have peaked, with Florida reporting 10,000 hospitalizations on Sunday alone.

