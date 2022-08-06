What's new

US used Pakistani airspace for drone that killed al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahri: analysts

No matter what military brats say, this regime change operation had the blessing of military establishment. They wanted to push Pakistan into a foreign war so that they can get military training courses, few crumbs of dollars and to stay relevant.

If you look at Pakistan history, this has been Pakistan Army military's modus operandi.

The political developments in the country, the way Imran is facing resistance all point to a conspiracy and powerful hands handling this conspiracy.
 

