US urges Pakistan to continue working with IMF on reforms to improve business environment

_NOBODY_ said: The US is absolutely correct here. Pakistan needs to do a lot to improve its current business environment. Click to expand...

Dalit said:



You look at Ned. Tell me honestly whether you believe any word that comes out of his mouth. Even his hands are lying. You look at Ned. Tell me honestly whether you believe any word that comes out of his mouth. Even his hands are lying. Click to expand...

Ofcourse it is. No one is disputing that. Similarly, the US was right when they kept telling us to do more against terrorists. But that wasn't my point.The point is "do more" is, how should I put it, a bit open ended. It may well mean "do more for us against China" for example. Case in point, the FATF grey list ordeal.That's perfectly fine too. It's not the US's fault that might is right. But, let's call it for what it is.Ned [INSERT PUNJABI JUGGAT HERE] PriceMine is:Ned 'choosni-face' Price