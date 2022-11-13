US urges India to restore political rights in IIOJK - Nov 2022

File PhotoThe United States has urged the Narendra Modi-led Indian government to restore local elections and political rights in all the regions across Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).In a statement, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu made it clear that there has been no change in the American policy on Kashmir.He said the US has discussed human rights violations in India, especially in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir at high level with New Delhi.He further said the solution to the Kashmir issue is possible only through direct negotiations between India and Pakistan.Donald Lu stated that it should be ensured that the media could continue to do its job in Kashmir.He said that all this is necessary for peace and it is hoped that peace can be ensured in Kashmir in the coming years.