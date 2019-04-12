What's new

US updates travel advisory to citizens for Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan

Black_cats

Updating its travel advisory for three South Asian countries, the US has urged its citizens to reconsider their travel to Pakistan and Bangladesh and not to visit Afghanistan.

PTI Washington January 26, 2021 11:37 IST

Updating its travel advisory for three South Asian countries, the US has urged its citizens to reconsider their travel to Pakistan and Bangladesh and not to visit Afghanistan. The state department issued separate travel advisories for the three countries on Monday.

“Reconsider travel to Pakistan due to COVID-19, terrorism and sectarian violence,” it said. It also asked its citizens not to travel to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces due to terrorism and kidnapping.

The advisory also warned Americans against travelling to "the immediate vicinity of the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict".

“Do not travel to the India-Pakistan border. Militant groups are known to operate in the area. India and Pakistan maintain a strong military presence on both sides of the border.

Indian and Pakistani military forces periodically exchange gunfire and artillery fire across the Line of Control (LoC),” it said.

Urging its citizens to reconsider travel to Bangladesh due to COVID-19, the state department asked them to "exercise increased caution" in the country due to crime, terrorism and kidnapping.

"Travel is dangerous to Khagrachari, Rangamati and Bandarban hill tracts districts (collectively known as the Chittagong Hill Tracts) due to occasional communal violence and other security risks," it said in an advisory.

In another advisory, the state department asked Americans not to travel to Afghanistan due to COVID-19, crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping and armed conflict.

"Travel to all areas of Afghanistan is unsafe because of critical levels of kidnappings, hostage taking, suicide bombings, widespread military combat operations, landmines and terrorist and insurgent attacks, including attacks using vehicle-borne, magnetic, or other improvised explosive devices (IEDs), suicide vests and grenades," it said.

IceCold

IceCold

Not surprising that India hasnt been mentioned which the global hub of Covid19, rape, assault among other things including its huge inclination towards false flag terrorism and than botched attacks to cover them up.
 
Protest_again

Protest_again

IceCold said:
Not surprising that India hasnt been mentioned which the global hub of Covid19, rape, assault among other things including its huge inclination towards false flag terrorism and than botched attacks to cover them up.
No body cares about your delusions. Unlike Pakistanis, world knows and experience India first hand.
 
Turingsage

Turingsage

IceCold said:
Not surprising that India hasnt been mentioned which the global hub of Covid19, rape, assault among other things including its huge inclination towards false flag terrorism and than botched attacks to cover them up.
The world does not share the mass psychosis manufactured over decades by a singularly dedicated propaganda factory of the Pakistani Army and therefore, its selected governments behind the mask fo "democracy".
This will not, of course, in any way alter Pakistani perceptions. Its the perceptions that keeps Pakistani's in a semi-united state. Take the perceptions and fantasies away and Pakistan stops existing.
 
Protest_again

Protest_again

Goritoes

Goritoes

Protest_again said:
No body cares about your delusions. Unlike Pakistanis, world knows and experience India first hand.
Yes, you are right, many of them experience India first hand and often come back crying or with testimonials of sexual harassment, Youtube is full of such testimonies go have a look.
 
Protest_again

Protest_again

Goritoes said:
Yes, you are right, many of them experience India first hand and often come back crying or with testimonials of sexual harassment, Youtube is full of such testimonies go have a look.
Lol. Yet we don't get travel advisories against us. We have 10 million visiting India a year and growing.
 
IceCold

IceCold

Protest_again said:
No body cares about your delusions. Unlike Pakistanis, world knows and experience India first hand.
Turingsage said:
The world does not share the mass psychosis manufactured over decades by a singularly dedicated propaganda factory of the Pakistani Army and therefore, its selected governments behind the mask fo "democracy".
This will not, of course, in any way alter Pakistani perceptions. Its the perceptions that keeps Pakistani's in a semi-united state. Take the perceptions and fantasies away and Pakistan stops existing.
It seems i have hit a raw nerve here. If it was propaganda and nobody cared, than you 2 clowns wouldn't have bothered to respond.
US and others knows India's true aukaat, where minorities are lynched on a daily basis, men of other faith put in jail for loving a hindu girl, sponsored terrorism against neighbors, rape of women. Its their strategic interests such as containing china which stops countries like US from calling you out. Dont mistake it for anything else.
 
Thorough Pro

Thorough Pro

I guess India was smaller than Delhi when US had issued travel advisory on Modi


Protest_again said:
Lol. India is much much larger than what happens in Delhi. And World doesn't issue travel advisories against us citing terrorism and violence. That is only reserved for Pakistan, it seems. Great diplomacy Imran Khan.
Click to expand...
 
Protest_again

Protest_again

Thorough Pro said:
I guess India was smaller than Delhi when US had issued travel advisory on Modi
He got his revenge on Congress. He is the PM now and US cannot have enough of him lately. Lol.
Goritoes said:
Wow you want a medal?
You are nobody in the first place.
IceCold said:
It seems i have hit a raw nerve here. If it was propaganda and nobody cared, than you 2 clowns wouldn't have bothered to respond.
US and others knows India's true aukaat, where minorities are lynched on a daily basis, men of other faith put in jail for loving a hindu girl, sponsored terrorism against neighbors, rape of women. Its their strategic interests such as containing china which stops countries like US from calling you out. Dont mistake it for anything else.
Lol. Whatever. No one cares about Pakistanis anyway.
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

Turingsage said:
dedicated propaganda factory of the Pakistani Army and therefore, its selected governments behin
You really have mental disorder, don't you
www.bbc.co.uk

The dead professor and the vast pro-India disinformation campaign

A Harvard icon and fake media have been used in a global campaign to serve Indian interests, research reveals.
www.bbc.co.uk
Turingsage said:
This will not, of course, in any way alter Pakistani perceptions. Its the perceptions that keeps Pakistani's in a semi-united state.
You should try seeing a therapist sometimes if ofcourse your call center provides healthcare.


Psychological projection is a defense mechanism in which the ego defends itself against unconscious impulses or qualities (both positive and negative) by denying their existence in themselves by attributing them to others.[1] For example, a bully may project their own feelings of vulnerability onto the target, or a person who is confused will project their own feelings of confusion and inadequacy on other people.
en.m.wikipedia.org

Psychological projection - Wikipedia

