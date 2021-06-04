US unveils strategy for global vaccine sharing with Bangladesh, India on list

Dhaka June 04, 12:24 AM UNB NEWS - UNB NEWSRepresentational imageThe US Administration has unveiled its strategy for global vaccine sharing, keeping Bangladesh and India on the list.The Biden-Harris Administration on Thursday announced an allocation plan for the first 25 million doses to be shared globally.Approximately 7 million doses will be shared in Asia covering countries and entities, including Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, the Maldives, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Papua New Guinea, Taiwan, and the Pacific Islands, according to White House.As they continue to fight the Covid-19 pandemic at home and work to end the pandemic worldwide, US President Joe Biden has promised that the United States will be an arsenal of vaccines for the world.To do that, the administration will pursue several additional measures beyond their robust funding for COVAX: Donating from the US vaccine supply to the world and encouraging other nations to do the same, working with US manufacturers to increase vaccine production for the rest of the world, and help more countries expand their own capacity to produce vaccines, including through support for global supply chains.This vaccine strategy is a vital component of our overall global strategy to lead the world in the fight to defeat Covid-19, including emergency public health assistance and aid to stop the spread and building global public health capacity and readiness to beat not just this pandemic, but the next one.The administration announced its framework for sharing at least 80 million US vaccine doses globally by the end of June and the plan for the first 25 million doses.The United States will share vaccines in service of ending the pandemic globally.The administration announced its framework for sharing these 80 million US vaccine doses worldwide.