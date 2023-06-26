What's new

US under secy Victoria Nuland to visit Bangladesh in July

US under secy Victoria Nuland to visit Bangladesh in July

BANGLADESH

TBS Report
26 June, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 12:50 pm


Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Photo: Collected

US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland is scheduled to vusit Dhaka in the beginning of July.

She will lead a high-level delegation of the US to Bangladesh, reports media.

The delegation will also include Donald Lu, US assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian Affairs.

Further details about the visit could not be known immediately.

Recently, the United States (US) has decided to deny visas to individuals, from law enforcers to political leaders, believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.


The wide range of people under the purview of the new policy includes current and former Bangladeshi officials, members of pro-government and opposition political parties, and members of law enforcement, the judiciary, and security services, as per an official US release.

US under secy Victoria Nuland to visit Bangladesh in July

US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland is scheduled to vusit Dhaka in the beginning of July. She will lead a high-level delegation of the US to Bangladesh, reports media. The delegation will also include Donald Lu, US assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian...
