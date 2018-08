That is true but let us not forget that Turkey has been the most closely aligned country with the same West in the Middle East and Muslim world ever since WW2. Their entire current-day ideology (Ataturk) is also a Western import but that is besides the point.



Being NATO member, hosting NATO/US bases, recognizing Israel as the first Muslim country and having closer ties to it than anyone since the Shah in Iran, playing the by far biggest logistical and political role in the anti-Assad activities since 2011, alongside Qatar playing in the hands of the "made in the West" "Arab Spring" with their failed MB project that failed everywhere. Involvement in Libya as well.



More closely tied to the economic system of the West as well than any other Muslim country.



As for Iraq who has been the biggest economic and political supporter of Barzanistan/KRG/Northern Iraq if not Turkey (Erdogan)?



Now that the US has turned against Turkey (most likely temporarily) due to Erdogan's inconsistent policy and different interests in Syria and looking differently at the "Kurdish question", we are supposed to forget everything that happened before that?



Forget about the West role (we all know about it, the best example of this is the creation of Israel) but can we honestly say that Turkish policies under Erdogan have benefited the Arab world? Is the failed MB project (that failed in Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, EGYPT, KSA, Syria and Jordan) beneficial for our development? Are Syrian and Iraqi patriots happy about illegal Turkish bases on Syrian and Iraqi territory?



That is why no Arab nationalist anywhere in the Arab world looks at Erdogan with favorable eyes. You should take a look at what Syrian patriots have to say about him and Turkey currently. An Assad ruled Syria is bad news for Erdogan.

