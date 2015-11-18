What's new

US-Turkey back together dating or perhaps lovers again?

I saw two reports on it. The US urged Turkey to close the Armenian file meaning appraoching Armenia and closing that saga.




Turkey will work to normalize ties with Armenia and start charter flights to its capital city of Yerevan, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Monday, according to state-run TRT TV.

“We will mutually appoint envoys as part of normalization steps with Armenia, Cavusoglu said during a speech in parliament, adding that Ankara will coordinate its steps with Azerbaijan. “We will start charter flights to Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.

Turkey’s surprise overture is in line with a request by President Joe Biden, who urged Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during an October meeting in Rome to open the country’s border with landlocked Armenia, a senior Turkish official previously told Bloomberg. Turkey closed its border with Armenia in 1993 to protest Armenia’s war with Azerbaijan at the time, which ended a year later.

Turkey moves to normalize Armenia ties in bid to please US President Biden

US welcomes Turkey-Armenia steps to normalize relations
Top US diplomat supports both countries' initiatives to appoint special representatives for normalization


The US on Wednesday welcomed the current initiatives by Turkey and Armenia to start discussing steps to normalize relations.

“We welcome and strongly support statements by Turkish Foreign Minister @MevlutCavusoglu and @MFAofArmenia on appointing Special Envoys to discuss the process of normalization,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Monday Ankara and Yerevan will appoint special envoys soon to discuss steps to normalize relations.

Later, Vahan Hunanyan, a spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry, welcomed the Turkish foreign minister’s announcement, according to Public Radio of Armenia.

“In this regard, we positively assess the statement of the Turkish foreign minister on the appointment of a special representative for the normalization of relations, and confirm that the Armenian side will appoint a special representative for this dialogue,” the broadcaster reported, citing Hunanyan.
 
Turkey is a weak country that is getting destroyed economically because of that fascist Erdogan. Lira is in freefall.
 
Weak? Every country would have wished they were Turkey if they are weak... Expanded into 7 countries and has mammoth military including geo-political power and historical baggage that includes a whole alot of experience in games of thrones
 
Turkey would have reverse engineered and shared the S-400 details with US & NATO.

All set for Russian invasion and balkanization.
 
