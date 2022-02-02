What's new

US trying to draw Russia into war, Putin says

ghazi52

ghazi52

US trying to draw Russia into war, Putin says​

BBC


Vladimir Putin in Moscow, 1 February
IMAGE SOURCE,...............REUTERS
Mr Putin was speaking after talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has accused the US of trying to draw his country into a war in Ukraine.

He said America's goal was to use a confrontation as a pretext to impose more sanctions on Russia.

Mr Putin also said the US was ignoring Russia's concerns about the expansion of Nato, the Western military alliance which Ukraine is seeking to join.

The US and its allies accuse Russia of planning to invade Ukraine, something Russia has repeatedly denied.
On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted that the US was "committed to preventing a conflict that is in no one's interest".

Meanwhile, Spanish newspaper El Pais has released what it says are confidential documents the US and Nato sent to Russia last week - including offers of talks on cutting back on nuclear weaponry and trust-building measures in exchange for reducing tensions over Ukraine.

A Nato official told the BBC the alliance never comments on alleged leaks. President Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was aware of the report, but that they did not publish it and did not want to comment on it, according to AFP news agency.

In recent weeks Russia has moved about 100,000 troops - equipped with everything from tanks and artillery to ammunition and air power - to Ukraine's border.

It comes eight years after the country annexed Ukraine's southern Crimea peninsula and backed a bloody rebellion in the eastern Donbas region.

Moscow in turn accuses the Ukrainian government of failing to implement an international deal to restore peace to the east, where at least 14,000 people have been killed and Russian-backed rebels control swathes of territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky however warned on Tuesday that a Russian invasion would "not be a war between Ukraine and Russia - this would be a war in Europe, a full-scale one".
 
Falconless

Falconless

You don’t send 200,000 troops and tanks to a border of a country and then accuse the other for trying to push you towards a war.
 
SuvarnaTeja

Falconless said:
You don’t send 200,000 troops and tanks to a border of a country and then accuse the other for trying to push you towards a war.
NATO forces were already in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Bulgaria even before Russia moved a single soldier.
 
Not just US, but UK, too. France and Germany are reluctant. Is this another Rothschild play to profit from wars?
 
SuvarnaTeja said:
NATO forces were already in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Bulgaria even before Russia moved a single soldier.
Sovereign nations have a right to pick and chose their allies. Russia wants to restore it’s Soviet era colonial empire.
 
nang2 said:
Not just US, but UK, too. France and Germany are reluctant. Is this another Rothschild play to profit from wars?
The original NATO nations like Germany & France do not want to pick a fight with Russia.

US, UK along with Former Warsaw pact nations (Poland, Bulgaria, Romania), Former Soviet nations (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania) and potential new NATO nations (Sweden, Finland, Georgia, Ukraine) want to pick a fight with Russia.
 
SuvarnaTeja said:
US, UK along with Former Warsaw pact nations (Poland, Bulgaria, Romania), Former Soviet nations (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania) and potential new NATO nations (Sweden, Finland, Georgia, Ukraine) want to pick a fight with Russia.
All have issues with Russian insurgents, plus one of them has parts of their country stolen by the Russians. Any dignified nation would want to fight back to keep their integrity. Unlike India.
 
Falconless said:
A single nation that wants to annex parts of your country, yes.
Falconless said:
All have issues with Russian insurgents, plus one of them has parts of their country stolen by the Russians. Any dignified nation would want to fight back to keep their integrity. Unlike India.
You should understand Russia never objects to countries joining EU or Countries investing in their military. That is their sovereign right. The issue is with they joining a military alliance against Russia which was illegal.
 
SuvarnaTeja said:
You should understand Russia never objects to countries joining EU or Countries investing in their military. That is their sovereign right. The issue is with they joining a military alliance against Russia which was illegal.
No it’s not, and I’d be an idiot not to ensure my security by joining NATO and it’s nuclear umbrella if I was a nation sitting on Russia’s border.
 
