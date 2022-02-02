US trying to draw Russia into war, Putin says​

SuvarnaTeja said: US, UK along with Former Warsaw pact nations (Poland, Bulgaria, Romania), Former Soviet nations (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania) and potential new NATO nations (Sweden, Finland, Georgia, Ukraine) want to pick a fight with Russia. Click to expand...

All have issues with Russian insurgents, plus one of them has parts of their country stolen by the Russians. Any dignified nation would want to fight back to keep their integrity. Unlike India.