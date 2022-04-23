US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says ‘we’re looking at’ tariff cuts on some Chinese imports
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that lifting tariffs on certain Chinese goods could help alleviate the high inflation that has taken hold across the United States this year.
Her remarks were the latest signal from President Joe Biden’s administration that Washington may eventually remove at least some of the tariffs left over from the trade war that began during the Donald Trump era, although it remains unclear when or even if that will ultimately happen. They came one day after a top economic adviser at the White House, Daleep Singh, made similar comments about potentially lifting tariffs to fight inflation.
“We’re re-examining carefully our trade strategy with respect to China,” Yellen said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “It’s worth considering. We certainly want to do what we can to address inflation, and there would be some desirable effects. It’s something we’re looking at.”
