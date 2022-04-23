What's new

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says ‘we’re looking at’ tariff cuts on some Chinese imports

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
6,563
-4
15,923
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says ‘we’re looking at’ tariff cuts on some Chinese imports​

  • Rising inflation is a key concern for President Joe Biden’s administration, especially with midterm elections coming up in November
  • US officials are ‘re-examining carefully our trade strategy with respect to China’, says Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
  • 1650729510326.png
  • Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the US is “re-examining carefully our trade strategy with respect to China”. Photo: Bloomberg
    US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that lifting tariffs on certain Chinese goods could help alleviate the high inflation that has taken hold across the United States this year.
    Her remarks were the latest signal from President Joe Biden’s administration that Washington may eventually remove at least some of the tariffs left over from the trade war that began during the Donald Trump era, although it remains unclear when or even if that will ultimately happen. They came one day after a top economic adviser at the White House, Daleep Singh, made similar comments about potentially lifting tariffs to fight inflation.
    “We’re re-examining carefully our trade strategy with respect to China,” Yellen said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “It’s worth considering. We certainly want to do what we can to address inflation, and there would be some desirable effects. It’s something we’re looking at.”


www.scmp.com

US Treasury chief says ‘we’re looking at’ tariff cuts on some Chinese imports

Rising inflation is a key concern for President Joe Biden’s administration, especially with midterm elections coming up in November.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says ‘we’re looking at’ tariff cuts on some Chinese imports
Replies
0
Views
6
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
onebyone
US-China relations: ‘reciprocal’ lowering of trade tariffs could ease inflation, Janet Yellen says
Replies
0
Views
218
onebyone
onebyone
beijingwalker
US sanctions on China over Ukraine not ‘necessary or appropriate’ —US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
Replies
7
Views
298
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
onebyone
Breaking News?Janet Yellen weighs visit to China, her first as US Treasury secretary
2
Replies
15
Views
961
redtom
R
beijingwalker
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen: Jointly cut US and China tariffs against inflation
Replies
2
Views
571
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom