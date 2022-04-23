beijingwalker
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says ‘we’re looking at’ tariff cuts on some Chinese imports
- Rising inflation is a key concern for President Joe Biden’s administration, especially with midterm elections coming up in November
- US officials are ‘re-examining carefully our trade strategy with respect to China’, says Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
Jacob Fromer in Washington
Published: 5:48am, 23 Apr, 2022
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the US is “re-examining carefully our trade strategy with respect to China”. Photo: Bloomberg
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that lifting tariffs on certain Chinese goods could help alleviate the high inflation that has taken hold across the United States this year.
Her remarks were the latest signal from President Joe Biden’s administration that Washington may eventually remove at least some of the tariffs left over from the trade war that began during the Donald Trump era, although it remains unclear when or even if that will ultimately happen. They came one day after a top economic adviser at the White House, Daleep Singh, made similar comments about potentially lifting tariffs to fight inflation.
“We’re re-examining carefully our trade strategy with respect to China,” Yellen said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “It’s worth considering. We certainly want to do what we can to address inflation, and there would be some desirable effects. It’s something we’re looking at.”
As US-China relations continue to worsen, Biden has kept many of the hardline policies targeting Beijing that were established during Trump’s term in office – including billions of dollars’ worth of tariffs – even as the Democratic president has moved to reverse seemingly every other policy set up by his Republican predecessor, from climate change to negotiations with Iran.
Both political parties see China under the rule of Xi Jinping as a threat to US power and global stability. Any moves that Biden might make to ease up on Beijing could leave him open to criticism from Republicans that he is soft on China.
At the same time, the politics of tariffs and trade remain complicated in Washington.
A bipartisan mix of lawmakers has made clear that they want to see at least some of the tariffs lifted, and various business groups have tried to put pressure on the Biden administration to remove them too.
In early 2020, after months of escalating, back-and-forth tariffs, the US and China signed a “phase one” trade deal that saw Beijing commit to substantially increasing its purchases of American goods.
But after the agreement expired earlier this year, an analysis by the Peterson Institute of International Economics in Washington found that China had “bought none” of the additional US$200 billion of exports promised in the deal.
Other lawmakers – also a mix from both parties – support tariffs, saying they are a necessary tool to counter China’s market access restrictions and support the US manufacturing base.
A poll published on Friday by the Coalition for a Prosperous America, a Washington-based group that advocates for US manufacturers, found that a wide majority of those questioned were in favour of tariffs and other actions against China.
“Voters overwhelmingly support strong tariffs on China and want Congress to strengthen our trade laws – not weaken them – especially as China is enabling Russian war-making in Ukraine,” said Michael Stumo, CEO of the Coalition for a Prosperous America.
Yellen’s comments were a sign that any move to lift tariffs may have less to do with managing the relationship with Beijing and more to do with managing the US electorate’s concerns about rising inflation, just seven months before the midterm elections in November.
Biden himself will not be on the ballot, but one-third of the US Senate and the entire House of Representatives will be facing voters. The most recent inflation numbers, published in March, showed an 8.5 per cent increase from the previous year – the highest jump in 40 years.
