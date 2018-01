Three of the newly-sanctioned Taliban leaders have played key roles in financing the insurgents. Their sources of funds are diverse: mining interests, “smuggling operations,” narcotics trafficking, fundraising (in both Afghanistan and Pakistan, as well as in the Gulf States), hostage ransoms, “precious stone sales, tithing, and almsgiving.” located in Quetta, is described variously as “a member of the Taliban Senior Shura,” the “Taliban’s Deputy Finance Commissioner,” and the “Governor for the Afghan Central Bank during the Taliban regime.” His job responsibilities have covered everything from fundraising to weapons procurement. In 2014, Sani “traveled to the Gulf to obtain funding and supplies.” The following year, 2015, he “was personally involved in appointing special representatives to serve as Taliban fundraisers abroad.”The US government has implicated Sani in an attack on the Afghan National Police, as he “sent weapons” to the Taliban squad responsible for the assault, which left one policeman dead and two others wounded. based in Peshawar, has served the Taliban inside Pakistan throughout his career. Prior to the overthrow of the Taliban’s government in late 2001, Baseer “was the General Consul of the Taliban in Islamabad” and “also served as the Taliban regime’s Military Attaché at the Taliban Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan.”In more recent years, Baseer has been the “financial advisor to the Taliban’s Peshawar Military Council,” and the “head of the Taliban’s Peshawar Financial Commission,” as well as “a member of the Taliban Finance Commission.”Several details in Baseer’s dossier underscore the overlap between the Taliban’s operations inside Afghanistan and Pakistan.First, Treasury says that the “Finance Commission of the Taliban Peshawar Shura,” which Baseer has led, is “responsible for the Taliban’s military and political activities in northern and eastern Afghanistan.” In other words, Taliban leaders headquartered in Peshawar direct the group’s guerrilla operations in “northern and eastern Afghanistan.”Second, Baseer has “disbursed funds directly to Taliban shadow governors and was responsible for approving large expenses.” This is a reference to the Taliban’s parallel governance efforts in Afghanistan. His financing role extends to the organization’s military operations, too. “In the fall of 2017,” Treasury says, “Baseer provided Taliban commanders with tens of thousands of dollars for previous attacks conducted in Kunar Province, Afghanistan.” He also “hosted a meeting of the Taliban Senior Shura to plan for the spring 2015 fighting season.”Third, Baseer not only funds Taliban leaders in Afghanistan, but also “personally delivers money from the Taliban’s leadership Shura to Taliban groups throughout Pakistan.”Baseer was apparently a strong ally of Mullah Mansour, the successor to Mullah Omar as Taliban emir. Although some disagreed with Mansour, Baseer “hosted meetings with leaders of the Taliban to convince them to support” Mansour. The meetings took place in “early 2016,” but Mansour was dead within months. In May 2016, Mansour was killed in an American airstrike in Baluchistan after he returned from a trip to Iran. located in Balochistan, Pakistan, also sits on the Taliban Finance Commission. He has collected funds for the organization while traveling abroad, and also from sources inside Afghanistan. Popalzai is so important that he has been “one of four individuals responsible for all Taliban financing, including foreign financing and money from the narcotics trade, as well as investing the Taliban’s money.” He has been “in charge of the Taliban’s finances for southern and western Afghanistan.”Popalzai has worked closely with Gul Agha Ishakzai, who has headed the Taliban Finance Commission. Treasury previously designated Ishakzai as a terrorist in 2010. At the time, Treasury reported that Ishakzai, one of Mullah Omar’s closest advisors, sat on a “Taliban council that coordinates the collection of zakat from Baluchistan Province, Pakistan.”Popalzai’s role stretches across the Afghanistan-Pakistan border as well. Treasury recounts a telling anecdote in this regard. In 2011, the Taliban received “10 million Euros for the release of hostages that the Taliban was holding.” Popalzai traveled to Qandahar, Afghanistan to “retrieve the money,” which was held in an account controlled by Ishakzai, who used a “false name.” Popalzai then delivered the cash to Ishakzai in Quetta, Pakistan.