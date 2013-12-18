What's new

US trade deficit soars to 12-year high, deficit with China rises 11.5 percent to $31.6 billion.

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,066
1
59,560
Country
China
Location
China
US trade deficit soars to 12-year high, deficit with China rises 11.5 percent to $31.6 billion.

BY NIV ELIS - 09/03/20 02:12 PM EDT


The trade deficit in July spiked 18.9 percent to $63.6 billion, the highest since July 2008 during the Great Recession, according to Commerce Department data released Thursday.

Imports spiked $22.7 billion since June, while exports increased by just $12.6 billion.

The deficit, which represents the difference between how much the U.S. bought from abroad and how much it sold abroad, was concentrated in goods, where the deficit rose $9.3 billion to $80.9 billion in July.

The overall deficit was tempered by a surplus in services, which decreased $0.8 billion to $17.4 billion.

Large trade deficits are not inherently bad for the economy, but President Trump campaigned heavily in 2016 on reducing the size of the trade deficit. He said trade deals with Canada and Mexico and an initial deal with China would rein in the deficits.

The data showed the goods deficit with Mexico hit a record high in July, reaching $10.6 billion, while the goods deficit with China rose 11.5 percent to $31.6 billion.

The United States maintained bilateral deficits with the European Union, Japan and Germany, among others, but also kept a trade surplus with South and Central America, the OPEC countries, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and Canada.


thehill.com

US trade deficit soars to 12-year high

The trade deficit in July spiked 18.9 percent to $63.6 billion, the highest since July 2008 during the Great Recession, according to Commerce Department data released Thursday.
thehill.com thehill.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
moweike US Trade Deficit Soars To Record High As Exports Tumble World Affairs 2
beijingwalker Japan’s trade deficit soars on fuel import costs China & Far East 3
beijingwalker US trade deficit with China wider than May 2016, when Donald Trump accused China of ‘greatest theft in history’ World Affairs 0
beijingwalker US trade deficit surges in July to highest in 12 years Americas 0
DalalErMaNodi Trade deficit narrows 92% in July Bangladesh Defence Forum 0
Morpheus Pakistan’s BOP position to improve on back of low trade deficit, remittances; Study Pakistan Economy 1
Morpheus 27pc contraction in trade deficit helped Pakistan save $8.6bn in FY20: PBF Pakistan Economy 0
B ET analysis: China's trade concessions to Bangladesh a 'dual-deficit and debt trap' Bangladesh Defence Forum 36
Morpheus Featured 11MFY20: Pakistan’s deficit in services trade narrows 41.6pc to $2.7bn Pakistan Economy 0
艹艹艹 US trade deficit widens in April China & Far East 3

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top