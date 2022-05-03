What's new

US trade chief signals China tariff relief an option as prices soar

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
6,575
-4
15,947
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand

US trade chief signals China tariff relief an option as prices soar​

  • Biden’s top trade negotiator Katherine Tai said, however, that the duties should be looked at in context of wider economic policy
  • She warned that the tools the US deploys to fight inflation must not undermine the goal of changing the relationship with Beijing
  • 1651570503035.png
  • US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks during an interview in Singapore in April. Photo: Bloomberg
    President Joe Biden’s top trade negotiator signalled that relief from US tariffs on China is one option under consideration to confront the fastest inflation in four decades, while cautioning that the duties should be studied in the context of broader economic policy.
    The tariffs should be examined as part of a look at strategies across the board, including monetary, fiscal and tax policy, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in interview at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles on Monday.
    Tai said that the US needs to make sure that the tools it deploys to meet the short-term challenge of inflation are effective and do not undermine the medium-term goal of changing the relationship with China.
  • https://www.scmp.com/news/world/uni...lief-option?module=topics_int&pgtype=homepage

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

onebyone
US lawmakers urge Biden trade chief Katherine Tai to expand tariff exclusions on Chinese goods
Replies
1
Views
321
casual
casual
onebyone
US-China relations: Washington wants reform, not about ‘stopping trade or trade divorce’
Replies
0
Views
121
onebyone
onebyone
onebyone
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says ‘we’re looking at’ tariff cuts on some Chinese imports
Replies
2
Views
237
hualushui
H
onebyone
Remove trade war tariffs ahead of Joe Biden-Xi Jinping meeting, US business groups urge
Replies
4
Views
490
Beast
B
beijingwalker
US Reassessing Trump-Era China Tariffs As Inflation Bites
Replies
1
Views
144
hualushui
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom