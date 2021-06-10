US total net worth is now $137 trillion after Q1







The net worth of households and nonprofit organizations increased by $5.0 trillion to $136.9 trillion in the first quarter. The value of directly and indirectly held corporate equities increased by $3.2 trillion largely because of further gains in corporate equity prices. The value of real estate held by households increased by about $1.0 trillion. After four quarters of solid growth, household net worth is now about $19 trillion above its level at the end of 2019.Real estate ($33.8 trillion) and directly and indirectly held corporate equities ($44.1 trillion) were among the largest components of household net worth. Household debt (seasonally adjusted) was $16.9 trillion.