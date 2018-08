US top diplomat sends a reconciliatory message to Pakistan

WASHINGTON - United States (US) Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Alice Wells sends a reconciliatory message to Pakistan on the eve of Independence day.She said that the US is keen to work with Pakistan to achieve stability and peace in South Asia.Wells was addressing a ceremony regarding Independence Day in Washington where she also acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in the ongoing war against terrorism.Several dignitaries including Pakistan’s ambassador to the US Ali Jahangir Siddiqui were also in attendance.Earlier on August 14, United States Secretary Michael Pompeo had said that the US hopes to further strengthen ties with Pakistan in the coming years and work with the government to advance shared goals of security, stability and prosperity in South Asia, even though Washington has stepped up pressure on Islamabad by cutting down vital military assistance to the country.Wishing the people on the 72nd Independence Day, Pompeo, in a statement, had said, “For more than seven decades, the relationship between the US and Pakistan has rested on the strong foundation of close ties between our people.”