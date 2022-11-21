US to work with Bangladesh for a prosperous Indo-Pacific region​

Black_cats
US to work with Bangladesh for a prosperous Indo-Pacific regionUnited News of Bangladesh . Dhaka | Published: 15:05, Nov 21,2022
United States ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas.
United States ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Monday said that they sought to work with Bangladesh and other partners to build an Indo-Pacific that has five elements.
‘We want a region that is free and open, interconnected, prosperous, secure, and resilient. We share this vision with many other nations,’ he said.
The US ambassador was speaking at a panel discussion titled Untangling the Myriad of Multilateral Frameworks in the Indo-Pacific at Bay of Bengal Conversations at a hotel in Dhaka.
He said that they did not ask any nation to choose between the United States and any other partner.
‘As we manage shifting geopolitical trends, the United States will conduct itself as a reasonable leader. We do not seek conflict. We do not seek a Cold War,’ Haas said.
The ambassador said the United States would be unabashed in promoting their vision of a free, open, secure, and prosperous world.
The window of opportunity to deal with shared threats was closing fast, said ambassador Haas.
‘Our vision is a shared vision. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina described Bangladesh’s vision for the region at the 2021 Paris Peace Forum,’ he said.