What's new

US to work with Bangladesh for a prosperous Indo-Pacific region

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
8,788
-6
13,431

US to work with Bangladesh for a prosperous Indo-Pacific region​

United News of Bangladesh . Dhaka | Published: 15:05, Nov 21,2022

1669048415899.jpeg


United States ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas.

United States ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Monday said that they sought to work with Bangladesh and other partners to build an Indo-Pacific that has five elements.

‘We want a region that is free and open, interconnected, prosperous, secure, and resilient. We share this vision with many other nations,’ he said.

The US ambassador was speaking at a panel discussion titled Untangling the Myriad of Multilateral Frameworks in the Indo-Pacific at Bay of Bengal Conversations at a hotel in Dhaka.

He said that they did not ask any nation to choose between the United States and any other partner.

‘As we manage shifting geopolitical trends, the United States will conduct itself as a reasonable leader. We do not seek conflict. We do not seek a Cold War,’ Haas said.

The ambassador said the United States would be unabashed in promoting their vision of a free, open, secure, and prosperous world.

The window of opportunity to deal with shared threats was closing fast, said ambassador Haas.

‘Our vision is a shared vision. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina described Bangladesh’s vision for the region at the 2021 Paris Peace Forum,’ he said.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
China not a barrier to stronger US-Bangladesh ties: US Envoy
Replies
4
Views
209
BananaRepublicUK
B
B
US keen to work with Bangladesh to achieve shared goals, says envoy
Replies
7
Views
602
Destranator
D
B
The United States wants the people of Bangladesh to elect their leaders freely
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
88
Views
3K
bluesky
B
B
US National Security Strategy 2022: The View From Bangladesh
Replies
0
Views
125
Black_cats
B
B
Foreign minister Momen on the US ambassador’s comments ‘You, the media, made him say this’
2
Replies
16
Views
500
bluesky
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom