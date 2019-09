JULY 24, 2019

1. The federal government’s total debt stands at $22.023 trillion as of the end of June

2. The nation’s debt is now bigger than its gross domestic product

26.5% of the debt (about $5.83 trillion) is owed to another arm of the federal government

4. Net interest payments on the debt are estimated to total $393.5 billion this fiscal year, or 8.7% of all federal outlays

interest rates on federal debt have begun rising again

mainland China only held about 5%