What's new

US to support Pakistan through Global Fertilizer Challenge

CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
4,573
2
6,214
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
The US will provide support to Pakistan through its Global Fertilizer Challenge, launched to help low- and middle-income countries address the fertiliser shortage, said the US Embassy in Islamabad on its Twitter handle on Thursday.

“Through this multiyear partnership as part of our US-Pakistan Green Alliance, we will help Pakistani farmers use fertilizer more efficiently and maximize food production,” it added.


President Joe Biden had earlier invited countries at the COP27 to join the US in launching the Global Fertilizer Challenge with the goal of raising $100 million in new funding.

Following the invitation, a total of $135 million was raised in new funding for fertilizer efficiency and soil health programs to combat shortage and food insecurity.


As per the Foreign Agriculture Service, a part of US Department of Agriculture, the Global Fertilizer Challenge will support innovative research, demonstrations, and training to help countries with high fertilizer usage and loss adopt efficient nutrient management and alternative fertilizers and cropping systems.

The development comes as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict leads to a surge in fertiliser prices, adding to the burden of countries like Pakistan, which already faces liquidity issues amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

On Wednesday, United States Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, together with Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha formally launched the Investment Promotion Activity (IPA) – a US government-led initiative to enhance Pakistan-US bilateral trade.


The IPA initiative is a five-year project that will help strengthen Pakistan’s business environment, build the capacity of Pakistani institutions focused on investment promotion, attract foreign direct investment, and increase US-Pakistan bilateral trade and investment.

The US has long been Pakistan’s largest export market, with potential for further growth. According to the US Census Bureau, the United States imported nearly $5.3 billion in Pakistani goods in 2021, and US investments in Pakistan went up by 50% in the past year.

www.brecorder.com

US to support Pakistan through Global Fertilizer Challenge

* Through this initiative, US will help farmers use fertiliser more efficiently and maximise production
www.brecorder.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
EU-US plan to counter China's $1trillion global infrastructure, explained
Replies
2
Views
253
DF41
DF41
Viet
Vietnam´s fertilizer imports from Russia rise by 60 percent
Replies
0
Views
238
Viet
Viet
B
Chinese company to act as service provider for realizing tolls at Bangabandhu Tunnel
Replies
3
Views
120
bluesky
B
B
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
2 3
Replies
30
Views
1K
Bengal71
Bengal71
Luosifen
CPEC offers lucrative investment opportunities: Vietnamese envoy
Replies
0
Views
30
Luosifen
Luosifen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom