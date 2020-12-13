What's new

US to sell trainer aircraft to Vietnam

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
23,518
0
17,521
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
The U.S. has agreed to sell T-6 trainer aircraft to Vietnam to help improve pilot training, Pacific Air Forces Commander Kenneth Wilsbach said on Friday.



"We're committed to helping that aircraft to be delivered and then operationalizing and improving the Vietnamese Air Force's pilot training," he said at a teleconference hosted by the U.S. Department of State Asia Pacific Media Hub on June 4. He did not mention how many aircraft would be delivered to Vietnam.

Replying to a question about cooperation between the two countries in the near future, he said the T-6 aircraft deal is one of the "biggest things" to be noticed.

In 2019 Senior Lieutenant Dang Duc Toai finished the U.S. Air Force's Aviation Leadership Program for which he flew the T-6 for more than 167 hours.

Wilsbach said that later this summer the Vietnamese Air Force chief is planning to attend the Pacific Air Chiefs Conference in Hawaii, the U.S., to which 22 nations would be sending their air chiefs for talks.

Wilsbach will chair the event and the U.S Chief of Staff of the Air Force, General Charles Brown, will attend it.

"We're excited that Vietnam's air chief is coming for that. We're looking forward to the discussions, which I believe will lead to furthering of our relationship, and give us other opportunities for engagement."

US to sell trainer aircraft to Vietnam - VnExpress International

The U.S. has agreed to sell T-6 trainer aircraft to Vietnam to help improve pilot training, Pacific Air Forces Commander Kenneth Wilsbach said on Friday. - VnExpress International
ampe.vnexpress.net ampe.vnexpress.net
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
11,613
22
15,922
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Viet said:
The U.S. has agreed to sell T-6 trainer aircraft to Vietnam to help improve pilot training, Pacific Air Forces Commander Kenneth Wilsbach said on Friday.



"We're committed to helping that aircraft to be delivered and then operationalizing and improving the Vietnamese Air Force's pilot training," he said at a teleconference hosted by the U.S. Department of State Asia Pacific Media Hub on June 4. He did not mention how many aircraft would be delivered to Vietnam.

Replying to a question about cooperation between the two countries in the near future, he said the T-6 aircraft deal is one of the "biggest things" to be noticed.

In 2019 Senior Lieutenant Dang Duc Toai finished the U.S. Air Force's Aviation Leadership Program for which he flew the T-6 for more than 167 hours.

Wilsbach said that later this summer the Vietnamese Air Force chief is planning to attend the Pacific Air Chiefs Conference in Hawaii, the U.S., to which 22 nations would be sending their air chiefs for talks.

Wilsbach will chair the event and the U.S Chief of Staff of the Air Force, General Charles Brown, will attend it.

"We're excited that Vietnam's air chief is coming for that. We're looking forward to the discussions, which I believe will lead to furthering of our relationship, and give us other opportunities for engagement."

US to sell trainer aircraft to Vietnam - VnExpress International

The U.S. has agreed to sell T-6 trainer aircraft to Vietnam to help improve pilot training, Pacific Air Forces Commander Kenneth Wilsbach said on Friday. - VnExpress International
ampe.vnexpress.net ampe.vnexpress.net
Click to expand...
Do you know the company who make the plane ?
 
Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
23,518
0
17,521
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Indos said:
Do you know the company who make the plane ?
Click to expand...
It’s made by Raytheon. It is busy in everything from making missiles to nuclear weapon programs. Buying it’s stocks seems a good investment.

Raytheon Wins Contract for New Missile that Makes Nuclear War More Likely

SUMMER 2020 NEWSLETTER
May 21, 2020 Richard Krushnic
B-52 bomber
by Richard Krushnic
The enormously dangerous and expensive upgrading of the US nuclear triad is moving full steam ahead under the Trump Administration. The speed with which contracts are being awarded and work begun on new weapons systems will make it harder for any future Administration to turn around our nuclear policy.

The Massachusetts-based Raytheon Company secured a contract in April to engineer and manufacture the nuclear long-range standoff missile (LRSO), which will be the air-launched leg of the new nuclear triad.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

GamoAccu
10 Reasons Why India’s LCA Tejas Will Be ‘Shot-Down’ By Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder In Global Arms Market
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
117
Views
8K
Crystal-Clear
Crystal-Clear
S
China Offering J-10 Fighters To Laos, Bangladesh As Rival To Russian Yak-130 Aircraft
2
Replies
19
Views
2K
Destranator
D
Zarvan
Vietnam's Military Modernization
Replies
0
Views
3K
Zarvan
Zarvan
ravinderpalrulez
Days of Imperial Glory.
Replies
9
Views
1K
Asghar1234
Asghar1234
Lord ZeN
Chinese Air Force way ahead of IAF
Replies
3
Views
2K
Shotgunner51
Shotgunner51

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom