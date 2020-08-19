/ Register

US to sell F-35 jets to UAE as part of Israel deal

Discussion in 'Military Forum' started by Get Ya Wig Split, Aug 19, 2020 at 1:49 AM.

  1. Aug 19, 2020 at 1:49 AM #1
    Get Ya Wig Split

    Get Ya Wig Split FULL MEMBER

    US to sell F-35 jets to UAE as part of Israel deal
    A senior Israeli source has told "Globes" that the US will sell the fighter aircraft to the UAE despite Israel's opposition.

    The sale of advanced US and Israeli defense technology to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is an important part of the Israel-UAE peace deal which has been hammered out. The icing on the cake for the UAE would be if it can acquire Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth jets, which the US only sells to a few carefully selected allies including Israel. The US recently cancelled a deal to sell F-35s to Turkey.

    A senior Israeli defense source has confirmed that the US will sell F-35s to the UAE and say that such a sale would benefit Israel. The F-35 would be in the hands of a friendly state with identical interests and in close proximity to Iran. The source would not confirm whether Israel has actually agreed to this dramatic development, although officially Israel remains opposed. In 1995, the then Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin acceded to US President Bill Clinton's request to sell F-16 fighter jets - at that time the most advanced combat aircraft available - to the UAE.

    Interviewed by US National Public Radio US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said that the move by the UAE to becoming a regional ally of the US, which change the threat assessment about it and help in all matters regarding future weapons deals. He hinted that Israel's position on the matter was of major importance.

    An additional dimension on the issue is the US desire to push out the Russians and Chinese as arms seller in the Persian Gulf. The UAE has for some time made its procurement needs known but Washington has hesitated on advanced weaponry like the F-35 because of Israel's position. Russia has tried to fill the vacuum and has been offering its own fighter jets.

    UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is himself a combat helicopter pilot who was trained by Britain's Royal Air Force and he is determined to strengthen the UAE's armed forces, especially the air force. This may well be a major reason why the UAE is eager to sign a peace agreement with Israel. Such an agreement would allow open cooperation between the UAE and Israel's defense industries, which would be able to significantly upgrade the UAE armed forces, as well as paving the way for them to buy the most advanced US and European weapons systems.

    Israel's Prime Minister's Office insists that Israel has not agreed to the sale of F-35s to the UAE. "The historic peace agreement between Israel and the UAE does not include any agreement by Israel to any arms deals between the US and UAE. From the outset, the prime minister has opposed the sale of F-35s and other advanced weapons systems to countries in the Middle East, including Arab states that make peace with Israel."

    The prime minister has expressed a consistent opinion on this time after time to the US administration and it hasn't changed. This consistent opposition to the sale of F-35 jets was voiced again on June 2 when the head of the National Security Council, spoke at the behest of the prime minister with the Israel Air Force commander Amikam Norkin."

    "On July 7 the prime minister spoke with US Ambassador Friedman, and the prime minister explicitly expressed his opposition to the sale of F-35 aircraft and any other advanced weapons systems in the Middle East including as part of peace agreements. On July 8, the prime minister sent a letter to Secretary of State Pompeo through Ambassador Friedman clarifying Israel's position even following obtaining a peace agreement. Defense Minister Gantz was updated on this on July 29."

    "On August 3, at the instructions of the prime minister, the Israeli Ambassador in Washington Ron Dermer met with Secretary of State Pompeo and repeated Israel's explicit opposition to the sale of F-35 and advanced weapons systems to any state in the Middle East. The peace agreement with the UAE does not include any clause on this, and the US made it clear to Israel that it will always strive to maintain Israel's qualitative edge."

    https://en.globes.co.il/en/article-us-to-sell-f-35-jets-to-uae-as-part-of-israel-deal-1001339722
     
    Get Ya Wig Split

    Get Ya Wig Split FULL MEMBER

    A U.S. Sale Of F-35 Stealth Fighters To The UAE Could Be A Middle East Game Changer

    The U.S. may sell F-35 stealth fighters to the United Arab Emirates, according to Israeli media.

    If true, it would be Washington’s reward to the UAE for that Persian Gulf nation’s recent decision to normalize relations with Israel.

    “U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is set to sell F-35 fighter jets and advanced drones to the UAE in a secret clause that was part of the agreement to establish diplomatic ties between Israel and the Gulf nation,” says Israel’s Ynet news site, citing anonymous U.S. and Emirati sources.

    “The clause lifts long-standing Israeli opposition to the sale of the strategic weapons systems to other countries in the region,” it says.

    Within hours after the initial news report, the Israeli government denounced the report as “fake news.”

    "The peace agreement with the UAE does not include any clause of this kind, and the U.S. has made clear to Israel that it will always ensure that Israel has the qualitative advantage," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

    Since the 1973 Arab-Israeli War, U.S. policy has been that Israel must always have better weapons than its enemies and neighbors, including U.S. allies that use American arms. While there has been occasional friction – such as the Reagan administration’s 1981 decision to sell AWACS radar aircraft to Saudi Arabia despite Israel’s opposition – that policy has mostly held true. Egypt and Jordan, for example, signed peace treaties with Israel: in return, they got American arms such as F-16 fighters and M-1 tanks, but not the most advanced models.

    So would the U.S. sell its cutting-edge stealth fighter to an Arab nation that was an enemy – though never a particularly enthusiastic one – of Israel? First, the most important certainty in the Middle East right now is that there are no certainties. Just 10 years ago, could anyone have imagined that Syria would disintegrate, and that Iranian and Russian troops would be on the Golan Heights? Or that the Sunni Arab world would make friends with Israel as a defense against Shia Iran?

    In a world turned upside down, it would be no surprise if the Trump administration had secretly agreed to sell F-35s to the UAE as an incentive for a peace deal. Nor would it be surprising if Israel, despite the obligatory public protests, ultimately accepted the F-35 sale.

    Israel wants to make friends – or at least non-enemies – in the Arab world. Persian Gulf states like the UAE are small in size, sparse in population and dwarfed by the neighborhood hegemon Iran. They want to take advantage of Israeli technological prowess – and perhaps a discreet Israeli military umbrella against Iranian aggression. The players in this deal have an incentive to make it work.

    But as always in the Middle East, the devil is in the details. For example, the F-35 has so far only been offered to the U.S. and its NATO partners, as well as close U.S. allies like Israel, Japan and South Korea. In fact, Israel was given special permission to customize its F-35 Adir variant with features like extra fuel tanks and Israeli-designed software.

    How advanced would the UAE’s F-35s be? In Israeli eyes, today’s Arab friend could be tomorrow’s enemy. There is no way that Israel will acquiesce to UAE F-35s without technological restrictions.

    Also, if the UAE can get stealth fighters in return for making peace with Israel, then what about the other Arab states? There are reports that Bahrain and Oman may normalize relations with Israel, and even a remote chance that Saudi Arabia – which has already asked for the F-35 — may do the same. How many Middle Eastern nations will receive advanced arms as a reward for a peace deal?

    There is also the question of Iran’s response. Iran is already nervous at the prospect of arch-enemy Israel dispatching stealth jets to destroy its nuclear sites. But Israel is a thousand miles away. Tehran will not be happy about Gulf State F-35s on its borders.

    One can also ask whether the Middle East needs yet more advanced weapons. However, if a few stealth jets are the price of turning enemies into friends, it may be a good trade.

    https://www.forbes.com/sites/michae...d-be-a-middle-east-game-changer/#e8670a0183b9
     
    Bismarck

    Bismarck SENIOR MEMBER

    Wow.
     
    Indus Pakistan

    Indus Pakistan ELITE MEMBER

    Pakistan needs to join Sunni Arab countries and become allies with Israel against Iran. But that is not possible because too many Pakistani's are Shia loving Irani's.
     
    Trango Towers

    Trango Towers ELITE MEMBER

    Lots of very stupid short sighted Pakistani as well. They have no brain but have a computer
     
    Thanks Thanks x 3
    Hamartia Antidote

    Hamartia Antidote ELITE MEMBER

    Not good.
    They won't be laughing when a UAE pilot takes a detour to Iran for $10M.

     
    IbnAbdullah

    IbnAbdullah FULL MEMBER

    Salaam

    I can't really tell if you are being facetious or are actually serious.
     
    Indus Pakistan

    Indus Pakistan ELITE MEMBER

    Walikum Salaam.

    Bit of both actually, in about equal measure.
     
    Shehr Abbasi

    Shehr Abbasi FULL MEMBER

    F-35, the failed, garbage, & overpriced fighter being sold to UAE!!

    It’s hilarious that it’s all they get for the “historical peace agreement” :lol:

    In the future:

    ** UAE-Israel military agreement. UAE to provide 50,000 troops to Israel Defence. **

    ** America to UAE: We will sell you our $50 million dollar DJI phantom **
     
    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan ELITE MEMBER

    UAE will need those planes, and no way it happened without Israeli consent. They will act like an enforcer to destabilize and balkanize Muslim countries (as they did in Yemen.)

    Iran is in real trouble now, I pray for them. It seems the focus is on them now.
     
