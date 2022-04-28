What's new

US to seek $33B in additional funding for Ukraine military

The Biden administration is asking Congress for a massive new $33 billion funding request to bolster Ukraine’s military as its war with Russia enters its ninth week, ensuring that Washington, and Europe, remain all in on beating back Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion.

The package, which is by far the largest single funding proposal of the war and dwarfs the annual defense budgets of most nations, comes as Ukraine and Russia face off in a pivotal battle in Ukraine’s east that will rely on high-tech weaponry such as drones, aircraft and long-range artillery, all things that NATO countries have pumped into the country in recent weeks.

The proposal includes more than $20 billion in new military and security assistance, including new authority to quickly transfer weapons to Ukraine out of military stocks and supercharging a Pentagon program to arm its military. The administration is also proposing billions in economic and humanitarian aid as part of the package.

The massive dollar amount requested also sends a signal to Russia that the United States intends to back Ukraine in the fight for the long run. It will also likely boost Ukrainians who say they want to defeat Russia, not merely settle for a long-term stalemate.

The $20 billion in military aid includes $5 billion in additional authority to transfer weapons and equipment to Ukraine from U.S. inventories, $6 billion for the Ukraine security assistance initiative and $4 billion for the State Department’s Foreign Military Financing program.

“The president’s funding request is what we believe is needed to enable Ukraine’s success over the next five months of this war,” an administration official told reporters on a call Wednesday. “And we have every expectation that our partners and allies … will continue to provide comparable levels of assistance going forward.”

The latest request comes after Congress approved nearly $14 billion in emergency funding to help Ukraine last month, including billions to fund deployments of thousands more U.S. troops in Europe and to replenish depleted U.S. stocks of weapons shipped to Kyiv.

White House sends Congress $33B request for Ukraine

The package is by far the largest single funding proposal of the war.
The White House is requesting Congress provide more than $33 billion to fund an emergency aid package to Ukraine, which includes $16.4 billion for the Defense Department, $14.1 billion for the State Department and the rest of the funding divided among other executive branch agencies.

The DOD portion of the request, which among other things would establish a new “Critical Munitions Acquisition Fund,” includes $11.6 billion in funding to provide additional weapons and capabilities to the Ukrainian military as it attempts to fight off an ongoing Russian invasion, according to a White House fact sheet.

The DOD funding includes $6 billion for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which directly supports Ukraine by funding the acquisition of weapons, and $5.4 billion to replenish U.S. stocks provided to Ukraine under presidential drawdown authority.

Key weapon systems include additional artillery, armored vehicles, anti-armor and anti-air capabilities, as well as cyber capabilities and advanced air defense systems.

Additionally, the DOD funding would put $2.6 billion toward the deployment of U.S. military units to support the U.S. European Command and NATO.

A further $1.9 billion would be spent on “cybersecurity, intelligence and other support,” the fact sheet states.

“This funding supports ongoing operational surges across multiple national defense components, including accelerated cyber capabilities, weapons systems upgrades, increased intelligence support, improving industrial base production capabilities for missiles and strategic minerals, and classified programs,” the fact sheet states.

Another $550 million in the DOD portion of the request would be spent on critical munitions and defense exports.

“This includes $500 million to establish a Critical Munitions Acquisition Fund to procure high-demand munitions for the U.S. and approved coalition partners, build critical war reserves, and expedite availability of munition systems,” the fact sheet states.

An additional $50 million would be used to establish a “Defense Exportability Transfer Account” to enable DOD to make more systems “exportable and coalition interoperable,” according to the fact sheet.

The State Department portion of the request would be used to “bolster U.S. economic and security assistance to Ukraine as well as regional allies and partners (e.g. Poland, Lithuania, the Baltics, and Eastern flank countries),” the fact sheet states.

The request also includes $1.2 billion for the Department of Health and Human Services to support Ukrainians entering the United States through a special assistance program.

The Treasury Department request for $650 million would allow the United States to “work through the international financial institutions to support Ukraine and other countries impacted by the crisis,” according to the fact sheet.

The request also includes $620 million for the Agriculture Department to mitigate global food disruptions, as well as $67 million for the Justice Department to support a task force aimed at pursuing “high value asset seizures of sanctioned individuals related to Russian actions in Ukraine,” the fact sheet states.

The White House is requesting Congress provide more than $33 billion to fund an emergency aid package to Ukraine, which includes $16.4 billion for the Defense Department, $14.1 billion for the State Department and the rest of the funding divided among other executive branch agencies.
