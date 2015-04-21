What's new

US to resume student visa services for Pakistanis from October 1,

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
49,939
53
75,188
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
US to resume student visa services for Pakistanis from October 1






The logo of the US Department of State. — US embassy Pakistan


The US mission in Pakistan said Monday that student visa services for Pakistan will resume from October 1 after it had been halted due to COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the statement, the services will kick start at the United States Embassy in Islamabad and the US Consulate General in Karachi.

Terming student visas a "top priority", the statement said the US mission "will make every effort to assist student visa applicants as timely and safely as possible".

The statement noted that at any given time, nearly 8,000 students from Pakistan study at universities and colleges across the United States and that it looked forward to welcoming others who were interested in the "American educational experience".

It said that applicants are required to wear masks and maintain social distance as part of coronavirus safety measures.

Processing for other visa categories will resume "as soon as we are able", the press release said. Applicants can visit the mission's website to determine if they qualify for an emergency appointment.



www.thenews.com.pk

US to resume student visa services for Pakistanis from October 1

The services will be resumed at the United States Embassy in Islamabad and the US Consulate General in Karachi
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Zibago Government resumes scholarship programme for Afghan students Afghanistan Defence Forum 6
pakistani342 'India needs to resume medical, engineering scholarships to Afghan students' Afghanistan Defence Forum 92
B Oxford Covid Vaccine Trials Resume After Volunteer's ‘Unexpected’ Illness COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
lastofthepatriots Saudi Arabia resumes flights for 25 countries excluding Pakistan Strategic & Foreign Affairs 4
Figaro Featured PLA offensive in Pangong resumes, Chinese take two hilltops on Indian side Indian Defence Forum 65
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE China resumes ‘high-altitude’ posturing, with new artillery and anti-tank weapons China & Far East 42
Austin Powers Featured Turkish president slams Egypt-Greece deal, drilling resumes Middle East & Africa 1
ghazi52 British Airways to resume Pakistan flights from August 14 Infrastructure & Development 3
Viet Vietnam to resume select international flights China & Far East 0
beijingwalker Trump to resume briefing; U.S. likely has 10 times more coronavirus infections than reported COVID-19 Coronavirus 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top