Everything will come to light eventually.



I know. Block 72 is our favourite topic. US is ready for it.



But instead, we're diverting funds for Block 3 (superior radar, EW, pods, weapons) and of course, mass production.







There is nothing disastrous about this. It's all about exposure. Flying CCIP upgraded F-16s against F-15s and F-35s will give us the much needed confidence for future wars. We need to send in more people infact.

Click to expand...