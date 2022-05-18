US to refuel Israeli warplanes during massive drill simulating Iran attack

The Israeli drill – dubbed Chariots of Fire –will simulate striking targets far from Israel’s borders with a large number of planes while simultaneously acquiring new targets.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF Published: MAY 18, 2022 11:48
US to refuel Israeli jets during massive drill simulating Iran attack
The Israeli drill – dubbed Chariots of Fire –will simulate striking targets far from Israel’s borders with a large number of planes while simultaneously acquiring new targets.
www.jpost.com
Gantz: In just weeks, Iran will have enough fissile material for an N-bomb
May 17, 2022 @ 19:17
Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned on Tuesday that Iran is installing 1,000 advanced centrifuges at its uranium enrichment plants, and in a few weeks will have produced enough fissile material to fuel a single nuclear bomb. In the minister’s view, the price for halting Iran’s nuclear program is lower today than it will be in a year. Regarding the current wave of Palestinian terror, Ganz called it a chain linked by inspiration stirred up by rabid incitement on the part of the terrorist organizations which, he said, is inadequately condemned worldwide and by regional leaders.
Gantz: In just weeks, Iran will have enough fissile material for an N-bomb - DEBKAfile
Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned on Tuesday that Iran is installing 1,000 advanced centrifuges at its uranium enrichment plants, and
www.debka.com
Warmongering and threating again, one day will be truth.