US to refuel Israeli warplanes during massive drill simulating Iran attack

BHAN85

BHAN85

FULL MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
The Israeli drill – dubbed Chariots of Fire –will simulate striking targets far from Israel’s borders with a large number of planes while simultaneously acquiring new targets.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF Published: MAY 18, 2022 11:48
US to refuel Israeli jets during massive drill simulating Iran attack

The Israeli drill – dubbed Chariots of Fire –will simulate striking targets far from Israel's borders with a large number of planes while simultaneously acquiring new targets.
Gantz: In just weeks, Iran will have enough fissile material for an N-bomb
May 17, 2022 @ 19:17
Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned on Tuesday that Iran is installing 1,000 advanced centrifuges at its uranium enrichment plants, and in a few weeks will have produced enough fissile material to fuel a single nuclear bomb. In the minister’s view, the price for halting Iran’s nuclear program is lower today than it will be in a year. Regarding the current wave of Palestinian terror, Ganz called it a chain linked by inspiration stirred up by rabid incitement on the part of the terrorist organizations which, he said, is inadequately condemned worldwide and by regional leaders.
Gantz: In just weeks, Iran will have enough fissile material for an N-bomb - DEBKAfile

Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned on Tuesday that Iran is installing 1,000 advanced centrifuges at its uranium enrichment plants, and
Warmongering and threating again, one day will be truth.
 

