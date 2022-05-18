US to refuel Israeli warplanes during massive drill simulating Iran attack

Gantz: In just weeks, Iran will have enough fissile material for an N-bomb

May 17, 2022 @ 19:17

Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned on Tuesday that Iran is installing 1,000 advanced centrifuges at its uranium enrichment plants, and in a few weeks will have produced enough fissile material to fuel a single nuclear bomb. In the minister’s view, the price for halting Iran’s nuclear program is lower today than it will be in a year. Regarding the current wave of Palestinian terror, Ganz called it a chain linked by inspiration stirred up by rabid incitement on the part of the terrorist organizations which, he said, is inadequately condemned worldwide and by regional leaders.