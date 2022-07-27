US to provide military support to Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan: Gen. Milley

F-22Raptor
SYDNEY: In what is becoming a complex dance of expectations and threats, the US military’s top uniformed leader said the US would provide “military support” to Nancy Pelosi should she decide to visit Taiwan.
“We will do what is necessary to ensure a safe, safe conduct of their visit. And I’ll just leave it at that,” Gen. Mark Milley told a small group of reporters this morning at the end of the 24th Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense (CHODs) Conference held here for the last two days. “So what that results in we’ll have to wait and see.”
Several hours later, the South China Morning Post, based in Hong Kong, reportedfrom Beijing that the USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike group had left Singapore earlier today and was steaming on a course that would take her in the direction of the Taiwan Strait. Since carrier movements, especially to an area as sensitive as the Taiwan Strait at a time like this, are always a key indicator of US power projection, it’s reasonable to assume that Milley knew of the Reagan’s course when he answered the question about Pelosi.
