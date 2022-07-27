What's new

US to provide military support to Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan: Gen. Milley

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
12,178
3
16,109
Country
United States
Location
United States
SYDNEY: In what is becoming a complex dance of expectations and threats, the US military’s top uniformed leader said the US would provide “military support” to Nancy Pelosi should she decide to visit Taiwan.

“We will do what is necessary to ensure a safe, safe conduct of their visit. And I’ll just leave it at that,” Gen. Mark Milley told a small group of reporters this morning at the end of the 24th Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense (CHODs) Conference held here for the last two days. “So what that results in we’ll have to wait and see.”

Several hours later, the South China Morning Post, based in Hong Kong, reportedfrom Beijing that the USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike group had left Singapore earlier today and was steaming on a course that would take her in the direction of the Taiwan Strait. Since carrier movements, especially to an area as sensitive as the Taiwan Strait at a time like this, are always a key indicator of US power projection, it’s reasonable to assume that Milley knew of the Reagan’s course when he answered the question about Pelosi.

breakingdefense.com

As Pelosi's Taiwan visit draws Chinese warnings, Gen. Milley pledges protection - Breaking Defense

"We will do what is necessary to ensure a safe, safe conduct of their visit. And I'll just leave it at that," Gen. Mark Milley told a small group of reporters in Sydney.
breakingdefense.com breakingdefense.com
 
M

MajesticPug

FULL MEMBER
Jan 29, 2021
463
-8
684
Country
China
Location
United States
I look forward to the show brought by Nancy. I guess she first thought the visit would divert American public's attention to her husband insider tradings into the semiconductor companies. She was right -- that succeeded, because Americans are stupid. But she's an American too. So she's on the verge of starting a provokative, uncalled-for, naive geopolitical blunder. That's to put this lightly.
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
28,847
-47
65,617
Country
China
Location
China
MajesticPug said:
I look forward to the show brought by Nancy. I guess she first thought the visit would divert American public's attention to her husband insider tradings into the semiconductor companies. She was right -- that succeeded, because Americans are stupid. But she's an American too. So she's on the verge of starting a provokative, uncalled-for, naive geopolitical blunder. That's to put this lightly.
Click to expand...
They all know China will not back down. If world war 3 started, it is US fault. :enjoy:
 
M

MajesticPug

FULL MEMBER
Jan 29, 2021
463
-8
684
Country
China
Location
United States
Beast said:
They all know China will not back down. If world war 3 started, it is US fault. :enjoy:
Click to expand...
I don't think her visit will start WWIII but it will sure bring instability to Taiwan, opportunities for Mainland to exert sovereign control over Taiwan's airspace, and humiliations to DPP, Chai, and the US.

MajesticPug said:
I don't think her visit will start WWIII but it will sure bring instability to Taiwan, opportunities for Mainland to exert sovereign control over Taiwan's airspace, and humiliations to DPP, Chai, and the US.
Click to expand...

One note about this: It's a good time to sell or short Taiwan Semiconductor stock (TSM) and other semiconductors with exposure to Taiwan manufacturing. This is going to start a wave if not a tsunami sweeping across Taiwanese tourism, semiconductor, and electronics industries.
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
17,944
9
22,547
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
She was the woman Trump refused to shake hands with. I guess Trump knew what kind she really is. Going to Taiwan is surely a provocative step, one that could lead to a response from China which could eventually lead to a conflict between the two powers.
Somebody needs to control this women's urge to orgasm seeing two powers collide.
 
kankan326

kankan326

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 7, 2011
4,115
-16
10,153
Country
China
Location
China
Ignore her. The biggest mistake China made is, too cared about US Taiwan policy. Which gave US a free bargaining chip and hurt China's interest too much. It's out of inertia of China's being weak mindset. Would China care if Gambian president visits Taiwan? Let's make things easy. China doesn't need any country's approval to own Taiwan island. Any country should cut the diplomatic relationship with China mainland once its political leader makes an official visit to Taiwan.
 
gambit

gambit

PROFESSIONAL
Apr 28, 2009
26,690
142
24,805
Country
United States
Location
United States
大汉奸柳传志 said:
it's well within China's rights to shoot down an illegal aircraft over its airspace.

Besides, the world will be on China's side this time, the murder of Gen. Soleimani kinda makes every US official a 'fair game'...
Click to expand...
There is no need to convince anyone here. You need to convince the PLA leadership. Keep in mind that the US military is a 'paper tiger' and never won any war. As soon as Pelosi's plane is shot down, the US will withdraw from China. That is what my Pentagon source said. :enjoy:
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Bill Longley
Nancy pelosi's Taiwan visit and American dilemma
Replies
0
Views
110
Bill Longley
Bill Longley
H
Pentagon opposes Pelosi's Taiwan trip due to Chinese warning
2
Replies
28
Views
709
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
kankan326
Is US trying to create another Ukraine in East Asia? Pelosi plans to Visit Taiwan
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
AViet
A
F-22Raptor
The US military can defeat a Chinese invasion of Taiwan: Gen. Milley
2 3 4
Replies
59
Views
4K
nahtanbob
N
onebyone
Trump Impeachment Witness Calls on Milley to Resign over Secret China Call
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
zectech
zectech

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom