What's new

US to open regional CDC office in Vietnam to tackle COVID-19

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
22,382
0
16,991
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Washington steps up commitment to ASEAN public health amid Beijing tensions


U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, speaks during an online meeting with ASEAN foreign ministers hosted by Vietnam on Sept. 10. © VTV/AP

KENTARO IWAMOTO and TOMOYA ONISHI, Nikkei staff writersSeptember 10, 2020 18:17 JST


SINGAPORE/HANOI -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will open a regional office in Hanoi to increase its public health engagement in Southeast Asia, the U.S. State Department said after an online ministerial meeting with the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations hosted by Vietnam on Thursday.

asia.nikkei.com

US to open regional CDC office in Vietnam to tackle COVID-19

Washington steps up commitment to ASEAN public health amid Beijing tensions
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com

To continue reading, subscribe
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Yankee-stani China declares region bordering Pakistan an open place Strategic & Foreign Affairs 1
The Ronin CMC opens regional HQ  in Dhaka next month Bangladesh Defence Forum 3
The Ronin Islamic Development Bank opens regional hub in Dhaka Bangladesh Defence Forum 0
B IDB chief due in city Friday to open regional hub office Bangladesh Defence Forum 1
onebyone Longest high-speed railway in China's cold northeastern region is expected to open by the end of Aug China & Far East 0
beijingwalker China to open its longest high-speed railway in cold northeast region China & Far East 0
Zarvan One of leading defence exhibition in MENA region opens in Baghdad Arab Defence Forum 1
JKangoroo Saudi Arabia opens soldier rank positions for women in seven regions Arab Defence Forum 17
S Gwadar under CPEC opening new era of industrial, commercial activities in the region CPEC 1
doe33 IN BALANCING ACT, RUSSIA OPENS FAR EASTERN REGION TO INDIA Central & South Asia 11

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top