US to open regional CDC office in Vietnam to tackle COVID-19 Washington steps up commitment to ASEAN public health amid Beijing tensions

Washington steps up commitment to ASEAN public health amid Beijing tensionsU.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, speaks during an online meeting with ASEAN foreign ministers hosted by Vietnam on Sept. 10. © VTV/APKENTARO IWAMOTO and TOMOYA ONISHI, Nikkei staff writersSeptember 10, 2020 18:17 JSTSINGAPORE/HANOI -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will open a regional office in Hanoi to increase its public health engagement in Southeast Asia, the U.S. State Department said after an online ministerial meeting with the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations hosted by Vietnam on Thursday.