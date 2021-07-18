US to give Vietnam another 3 million Moderna vaccine doses

By Vu AnhSat, 7/17/2021 | 12:06 (GMT+7)The U.S. will provide Vietnam an additional three million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine via the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi said Friday.A batch of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine donated by the U.S. via Covax arrives at Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport, July 10, 2021. Photo by the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi.The alliance, GAVI, is a public–private global health partnership with the goal of increasing access to immunization in developing and poor countries.Last week, the U.S. delivered two million doses of Moderna vaccine through the Covax program.Those doses are part of the 80 million that U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged to donate to various countries.Moderna vaccine, or Skipevax, is developed by U.S. company Moderna from messenger RNA, or mRNA, which contains instructions for human cells to construct a harmless piece of the coronavirus called the spike protein that triggers an immune response in humans.Some 53 countries and territories have been using it including the U.S., Canada, the European Union, the U.K., Israel, and Singapore.