US to gift 2.5m Moderna vaccines to Bangladesh

Diplomatic CorrespondentDhakaPublished: 26 Jun 2021, 20:41US ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R MillerThe United States of America (USA) will provide 2.5 million Moderna vaccines to Bangladesh under the purview of COVAX--a global initiative for Covid-19 vaccines.The US ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller confirmed the development in a tweet on Saturday.Miller wrote in his post that “Bangladesh will soon receive a gift of 2.5 million doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from the American people via @gavi. As the largest contributor to #COVAX, the US is committed to increasing the country’s vaccine supply to beat the pandemic here and worldwide”.