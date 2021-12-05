US to focus on networked dominance across all military domains over one “fascinating” Chinese hypersonic system: Def Sec Austin

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin today, referencing what the Pentagon has characterized as a destabilizing Chinese hypersonic missile test, said the U.S. National Defense Strategy will be built upon networked dominance across all military domains, not just one "very fascinating" weapon. “You can create one particular item and it can be very fascinating, very attractive and a lot of folks can focus on it,” he said during aconference. “What we’ve demonstrated over the years is our ability to bring...