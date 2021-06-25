What's new

US to evacuate thousands of Afghans before troop withdrawal

JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
402
-9
485
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

US troops have been in Afghanistan for two decades

The US plans to evacuate thousands of Afghans who worked for the American military ahead of September's troop withdrawal, senior officials have said.

The plan could involve moving as many as 50,000 people - interpreters and their families - to other countries.
Afghan interpreters who have worked for the US for years fear reprisals from the Taliban after the withdrawal.
As many as 18,000 Afghans have applied for US visas, but the lengthy process has been hindered by delays.
The plan is to move them to other countries before September where their applications can be finalised in safety.
Speaking at the White House on Thursday, President Joe Biden said: "Those who helped us are not going to be left behind. They're welcome here just like anyone else who risked their lives to help us."

Mr Biden is due to hold talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Washington on Friday. They are expected to discuss the current security situation in Afghanistan, as well as the nature of US support after its military withdrawal.
Republican Congressman Mike McCaul, who has advocated for the evacuation programme, told Reuters news agency that about 9,000 interpreters who had applied for Special Immigration Visas (SIVs) would be included in the plan, along with their family members.

"You are probably talking about 50,000 people. There's no way to expedite their visas in-country... on a timely basis that would save their lives," he said.

Mr McCaul said destinations that "could be on the table" include Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. He said the operation would involve "a lot of planes".
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said plans for the evacuation were well under way, but that military aircraft might not be needed.

"We are taking this seriously. We know we have an obligation to these men and women and their families," he told journalists. "Planning is ongoing, lots of options are available."

Other senior US officials involved in the plan said visa processing would continue after the military withdrawal "including for those who remain in Afghanistan".

"Should it become necessary, we will consider additional relocation or evacuation options," one official quoted by AFP news agency said.

President Biden announced in April that US troops would leave by 11 September, after 20 years of military involvement in Afghanistan. "It is time to end America's longest war," Mr Biden said.

There are at least 2,500 US troops in the country as part of the 9,600-strong Nato Afghan mission.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

JackTheRipper
Taliban say they hold 80% of Afghanistan as US announces 650 troops will remain after withdrawal
Replies
0
Views
127
JackTheRipper
JackTheRipper
khansaheeb
White House Weighs Evacuating Afghans as Time Runs Out
Replies
1
Views
161
vi-va
vi-va
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Afghan Government Could Collapse Six Months After U.S. Withdrawal, New Intelligence Assessment Says: WSJ
Replies
5
Views
134
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
Dalit
Confusion in Afghanistan as U.S. cancels NATO flag-lowering ceremony
Replies
2
Views
194
CrazyZ
CrazyZ
Abu Zarrar
The Durand Line: Beyond Nationalist Fables
Replies
3
Views
441
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom